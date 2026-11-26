If the 8th Pay Commission accepts the 50% DA merger demand, will basic pay jump by 31.5%? Here is the full calculation for a Rs 44,900 salary, along with details on the 3.833 Fitment Factor and the Rs 69,000 minimum pay demand.

Updates on the 8th Pay Commission and demands from employee unions have created a massive buzz among Central government employees and pensioners. The demand to merge 50% of the current Dearness Allowance (DA) with the basic pay has gained major traction.

If the government accepts this demand, how much will the basic pay go up? Where does this 31.5% hike calculation come from? Let us take a detailed look at how much salary increase you can actually expect under the 8th Pay Commission.

The government pays Dearness Allowance to Central government employees to offset the financial burden caused by inflation. The government calculates this based on the basic salary and usually revises the DA twice a year.

Now, the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), a defence sector trade union, has put forward a fresh demand to the 8th Pay Commission.

They want the government to merge 50% of the existing DA with the basic salary before fixing the new pay scales.

In a proposal submitted on November 18, 2026, the union stressed that the government must do this merger before calculating the new pay. Employee unions expect this move to increase the base amount for the new salary hike.

The calculation behind this demand has completely grabbed the attention of employees.

Let us take a current basic salary of Rs 44,900 and a 63% Dearness Allowance (DA). In this sample calculation, we assume 50% of the DA amount merges with the basic pay.

The math is super simple: - A 63% DA on Rs 44,900 is Rs 28,287. - 50% of this DA equals Rs 14,143.50. - Adding this amount to the basic salary gives us Rs 59,043.50. - This means you get a 31.5% hike compared to the old basic pay. This is exactly why everyone is talking about a 31.5% hike right now.

Employees need to understand one crucial point here. A 31.5% hike in basic pay does not mean your total monthly salary will increase by the exact same margin.

This is because a Central government employee's monthly salary consists of several components.

1. Basic Pay.

2. Dearness Allowance (DA). 3. House Rent Allowance (HRA).

4. Transport Allowance.

5. Other permissible allowances.

When the basic pay goes up, related allowances might also change. However, all of this depends entirely on new rules and final government decisions.

Also, if the DA merges, only the final decision will clarify whether the current DA calculation will change and how the new pay scales will fix the DA.

Along with the DA merger, the unions have placed another massive demand for a 3.833 Fitment Factor before the 8th Pay Commission. The staff side of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has urged the government to replace the current 7th Pay Commission's 2.57 fitment factor with 3.833. This would push the current minimum basic salary from Rs 18,000 to around Rs 69,000. Besides this, they have demanded an increase in the annual increment from 3% to 6%; however, these are just union proposals and not final decisions accepted by the government yet.

This is the biggest question running on every employee's mind right now. Replying to a Lok Sabha query on December 1, 2025, the Union Finance Ministry already clarified that the government has no proposal under consideration to merge the current Dearness Allowance with the basic pay.

The ministry also explained that the government revises the DA for employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners every six months based on the Consumer Price Index to soften the inflation blow. Therefore, we still do not know for sure if the government will accept this fresh demand from the BPMS.

Just like government employees hoping for a salary hike, pensioners are also eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations. Here are the key pension demands raised by the employee unions:

- The government should increase the regular pension from 50% to 67% of the last drawn basic pay. - The government should hike the family pension from 30% to 50%. - For the Commutation system where pensioners receive a lump sum, the government should reduce the restoration period for full pension from 15 years to 11 years. - Pensioners must also get the benefits of the new pay revision. Again, these are just demands from the staff side. They will only come into effect if they get the final nod.

The government formed the 8th Central Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. This panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has an 18-month window to submit its recommendations.

Following this timeline, we can expect the panel to submit its report around May 2027. After that, the Central government will review the suggestions and decide on the accepted features and the rollout date.

Employee unions have requested January 1, 2026, as the expected implementation date for the pay revision. But the government has not yet confirmed if it will roll out the salary hike from this date.

Several demands like the 50% DA merger, a 31.5% hike in basic pay, a 3.833 Fitment Factor, and a minimum salary of Rs 69,000 have massively fueled expectations among Central government employees regarding the 8th Pay Commission.

If the government accepts the DA merger demand, the base amount for the new salary calculation will likely increase. However, you should not assume that the 31.5% hike is a done deal. The actual salary hike for employees will depend entirely on the pay commission's recommendation, the Central government's approval, and the new Fitment Factor.

Important note: The 31.5% salary hike is not a confirmed raise announced by the Central government. It is merely a possible hike discussed based on DA merger and pay revision calculations. The real salary hike will only become clear after the final pay commission recommendations and government approval.