The wait is almost over for viewers who missed Hanuman Ansh in theatres. The film will have a two-platform digital release, with SonyLIV premiering its Hindi version on November 27, 2026. Meanwhile, Netflix will stream the film in five regional languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati, from November 29.

The film's digital release comes nearly four months after its theatrical debut on August 7, 2026. Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired its digital and television rights, while the television premiere on Sony MAX is expected to be announced separately.

What Is Hanuman Ansh About?

Directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji.

The story follows Lakshminarayan, a young boy who struggles to cope with his mother's death. His search for answers about life, death and spirituality takes him on a journey across North India, eventually bringing him closer to Neem Karoli Baba.

Rather than focusing only on miracles, the film explores the spiritual leader's teachings about faith, compassion, love and selfless service. It highlights how helping others and serving humanity can become meaningful expressions of devotion.

Hanuman Ansh Cast And Box Office Performance

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead role of Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays his younger version. The supporting cast includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Snigdha Dwivedi.

The film reportedly became one of 2026's biggest surprise box-office successes. Made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 2 crore, it earned around Rs 452.86 crore worldwide, according to figures reported by Sacnilk.

With its upcoming digital release, viewers will now get another opportunity to experience the spiritual drama from home.