MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editorial disclosure: Khaleej Times independently selects everything it recommends and may earn a commission for purchases made through article links. This helps our newsroom at no extra cost to you.]

There's something about the cooler months in the UAE that makes staying home a little more appealing. Whether it's curling up on the sofa for a relaxing evening, refreshing your bedroom or finally making better use of your balcony, a few thoughtful additions can make a noticeable difference.

That's the inspiration behind Day 7 of our Amazon White Friday deals series. This time, we have turned our attention to home essentials, browsing Amazon for 10 interesting finds that combine comfort, practicality and a little style. The idea isn't to give your home a complete makeover, but to discover simple upgrades that could make your everyday spaces feel more inviting.

As always, remember that prices and availability may change, so check individual product listings for the latest offers.

See more KT Smart Buys here