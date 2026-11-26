MENAFN - Khaleej Times) About 90 per cent of UAE residents surveyed said they would be interested in buying gold jewellery made in Dubai, according to an Ipsos survey for the World Gold Council. The survey covered 3,000 residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, with 90 per cent of women and 91 per cent of men expressing interest.

The survey also found that more than half of the women polled, 54 per cent, had bought fine gold jewellery for themselves, compared with 35 per cent who had bought it as a gift. Among women who bought fine gold jewellery for themselves in the past year, 42 per cent cited self-reward, ahead of birthdays at 30 per cent and investment at 29 per cent.

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Among men, 43 per cent had bought fine gold jewellery for themselves and 41 per cent had bought it as a gift. Wedding anniversaries were the leading gifting occasion at 34 per cent, followed by birthdays at 27 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Lighter 24-karat designs draw interest

When the World Gold Council tested four new product concepts, lighter, more contemporary 24-karat gold jewellery emerged as the most appealing idea among both women and men. It ranked ahead of expanded online shopping, augmented reality try-ons and the option to convert digital gold savings into physical jewellery.

“Gold jewellery is deeply established in the UAE, but this research shows there is no single gold consumer. Women are buying for themselves, often as a reward with lasting value, while gifting remains particularly important for men,” said Lisa Vainio, head of policy and external affairs for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the World Gold Council.

“At the same time, the response to contemporary 24 karat designs and 'Made in Dubai' jewellery points to a clear appetite for innovation that still carries the authenticity and quality people expect from gold.”

Gold shopping helped draw visitors to Dubai

In a separate study of 500 tourists who had purchased gold during a visit to Dubai, 85 per cent bought gold jewellery, rising to 97 per cent among women surveyed. Quality was the top reason for buying gold in Dubai, cited by 65 per cent, followed by unique designs at 28 per cent and the availability of VAT refunds at 26 per cent.

While leisure and tourism dominated overall, 59 per cent of surveyed gold-buying tourists identified gold shopping as a key incentive for their trip. Among women in the survey, 19 per cent said gold shopping was their primary reason for visiting, compared with 8 per cent of men.

In the UAE residents' survey, affordability was the top barrier, cited by 29 per cent of women who had never bought gold jewellery for themselves and 28 per cent of men who had never bought it as a gift. Additional charges and uncertainty over purity were also among the concerns holding consumers back.

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