MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Carpet and art exhibitions were held in the central square of Kalbajar on November 25 as part of the city's celebrations, organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kalbajar District.

Bashir Hajiyev, the President's Special Representative in Kalbajar District, Orkhan Fikratoglu, Adviser to the Minister of Culture, heads of local institutions and members of the public visited the exhibitions.

Dadas Mammadov, head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, briefed the guests on the exhibitions and the projects showcased at the event.

One of the featured projects, titled "Revival," was created by Dadas Mammadov and explores Azerbaijan's Victory through the themes of reconstruction, restoration and the revival of territories liberated from occupation.

The project's central idea is to demonstrate that Victory is not merely a historical event but an ongoing process reflected in the reconstruction of destroyed cities, the revival of cultural heritage, and the development of new residential areas and infrastructure.

Another initiative, titled "A Second Life," combines traditional Azerbaijani carpet-making with contemporary visual art. Conceptualized by Sona Guliyeva and led by project manager Dadas Mammadov, the initiative transforms old and damaged Azerbaijani carpets into new works of art through the creative interpretations of artists.

The painting exhibition featured artworks depicting Karabakh's breathtaking natural landscapes, historical landmarks and architectural heritage.

The celebrations also included a creative activity for children. Young participants had the opportunity to showcase their artistic talents by coloring various sketches on a large installation set up in the city's central square.

As part of the festive programme, visitors were also treated to a selection of traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, adding a taste of national culture to the celebrations.