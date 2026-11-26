MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Bitcoin remained under pressure in November, with the cryptocurrency on course for its weakest monthly performance since June 2022. The decline has taken place alongside volatility in technology stocks and broader financial markets, highlighting how digital assets continue to respond to changes in investor risk appetite.

Bitcoin had fallen nearly 23% during November through Wednesday afternoon, according to Dow Jones Market Data cited by MarketWatch. If the decline persists through the end of the month, it would represent the asset's steepest monthly fall since June 2022, when Bitcoin lost approximately 40.3%.

The latest weakness comes after a difficult period for risk-sensitive assets. Technology shares have experienced significant selling pressure, while concerns about inflation, interest rates and proposed US tariffs have added uncertainty to global markets.

Crypto market sentiment remains fragile

Bitcoin's performance has historically been influenced by liquidity conditions and expectations surrounding monetary policy. When investors become more cautious, assets viewed as higher risk can experience greater selling pressure.

The November decline also follows a broader period of volatility in the digital asset market. Market participants are assessing whether the current weakness reflects a temporary correction or a more sustained reduction in demand.

The cryptocurrency's connection with technology stocks has also attracted attention. Both markets can be sensitive to expectations about future growth, liquidity and the availability of capital. When investors reduce exposure to speculative assets, declines can occur across multiple market segments.

However, Bitcoin and technology equities have different market structures and underlying drivers. Movements in one market should not automatically be treated as evidence of an identical trend in the other.

What investors will monitor next

The remainder of November will be important for determining the final monthly performance. Investors will also be watching upcoming US economic releases and Federal Reserve policy expectations for indications of whether financial conditions could become more supportive or restrictive.

Developments in institutional participation, exchange-traded fund flows and regulatory policy may also influence sentiment in the cryptocurrency market.

For now, Bitcoin's decline highlights the volatility that remains part of the digital asset sector. A recovery in prices would require a change in market conditions and renewed buying interest, while continued pressure could extend the monthly losses.

The comparison with June 2022 provides historical context, but it does not establish that the current market is following the same path. The causes and conditions behind each period remain distinct.