US Embassy In Baku To Suspend Operations On November 26-27
"We wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving!" the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy is currently headed by Amy Carlon, who serves as Chargé d'Affaires. She assumed the position of Deputy Chief of Mission on June 23, 2025, and was appointed Chargé d'Affaires on July 3, 2025.
Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November. It traditionally brings families and friends together to give thanks and share a festive meal, with the holiday tracing its origins to 17th-century harvest celebrations.
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