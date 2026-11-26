MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Belarus is looking to increase the use of the eastern route of the North-South international transport corridor through Turkmenistan to strengthen its transport links with Southeast Asia, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Terekhov said.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, the statement was made at the International Conference and Exhibition "International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2026" (ITTC 2026) in Ashgabat.

Terekhov noted that two of the ten main international transport corridors pass through Belarus, connecting Asia and Europe along the West-East and North-South routes.

He described Turkmenistan as an important transport hub in the Caspian region, providing access to several international corridors.

"At the current stage, it is extremely important for Belarus to establish reliable transport routes in the southeastern direction. In particular, we expect to make more active use of the capacity of the eastern North-South route, which passes through Turkmenistan," Terekhov said.

He added that Belarus is ready to ensure stable and uninterrupted transit along the North-South and West-East routes through cooperation among transport and logistics companies, shippers and consignees.

According to Terekhov, Belarus has developed terminal infrastructure and the technical capacity to handle and consolidate various types of cargo in all regional centers and major cities.

He also outlined a strategic goal of creating a unified logistics ecosystem across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), based on trust and mutual recognition of electronic documents. The proposed system would facilitate the movement of goods and information across the region.