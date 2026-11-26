DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Official Partner of the series was honoured on stage on the festival's closing evening in Dubai.

The Porsche world in the Middle East had a single address: Icons of Porsche. Billed as the region's largest automotive festival, it returned for its sixth edition on 21 and 22 November, moving from Dubai Design District to a new home at The Square, Nad Al Sheba. Each year it draws everyone from collectors to first-time fans, with classic and modern cars alongside art, music and culture.

This year, racing took centre stage, with the RACEBORN zone marking 75 years of Porsche motorsport. Closer to home, that story runs through the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, the region's longest-running one-make championship.

Every driver races an identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, so the difference comes down to the person in the seat: consistency, focus and judgement under pressure. Those are the qualities STARTRADER backs as Official Partner of the series, mirroring its values of Strength, Trust, Ambition and Resilience.

As the festival ended, the series called STARTRADER to the stage to recognise a partnership that began in January 2026. Robert Lechner, Head & Promoter of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, presented the honour to Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, who accepted on the company's behalf.

"We are proud to be recognised by the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East. Icons of Porsche showed how deep the passion for Porsche motorsport runs in this region, and seventy-five years of racing were built on preparation, discipline and consistency, the same qualities that matter in the markets."- Peter Karsten, CEO, STARTRADER

The recognition adds to STARTRADER's growing regional presence, built through international sporting partnerships.



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About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth. The relevant CMA-licensed entity is authorised to carry out the regulated activities of Financial Consultation, Introduction and Promotion in the UAE and does not provide trading, brokerage, execution, custody or client money services.

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