MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseParis, November 26, 2026

74Software announces proposed efficiency measures to support SBS's transformation



Proposed organizational measures at SBS could affect around 350 positions worldwide, subject to applicable employee consultation processes.

If fully implemented, the proposed measures are expected to generate €25–30 million in net annual savings before tax, with estimated one-off implementation costs of approximately €35 million before tax. The proposed efficiency plan is specific to SBS, with Axway's operations remaining unaffected.



74Software (Euronext Paris: 74SW) today outlines proposed organizational measures at SBS, as part of the business's ongoing transformation towards a leaner, software-focused operating model.

Advancing SBS's transformation and supporting 74Software's medium-term ambitions

In line with the Group's 2028 ambitions presented alongside SBS's integration into 74Software, SBS has continued to evolve its operating model towards a greater contribution from software products and recurring revenues. As a further step in this transformation, SBS is proposing organizational measures to align its operating model and cost structure with its strategic priorities. These measures represent an important step in enabling SBS to shape its future and continue building a self-sustaining organization over the long term.

The measures focus on concentrating R&D investments on core software platforms, optimizing delivery and support activities, and simplifying organizational and management structures. They are intended to strengthen operational efficiency and scalability while preserving SBS's ability to continue investing in innovation, serve its customers and support sustainable growth.

These measures could affect around 350 positions across SBS's global organization and are expected to generate €25–30 million in net annual savings before tax if fully implemented. Savings are expected to build progressively throughout 2027, reaching their full annualized run-rate in the second half of the year. Total one-off implementation costs are estimated at approximately €35 million before tax and will be provisioned in 2026. The associated cash outflows are expected predominantly in 2027.

Employee representatives have been informed of the proposed measures. The final scope, implementation arrangements and timetable of these measures remain subject to applicable employee information and consultation processes and local legal requirements.

SBS is committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue with employee representatives and managing the impact on employees responsibly. SBS will explore appropriate support measures, including opportunities for internal mobility and voluntary departures where feasible and in accordance with applicable local frameworks.

2026 Financial Impact and Medium-term Ambitions

The proposed measures are not expected to affect 2026 revenue or the margin on operating activities, while their impact on cash flow is expected to remain limited. They will support the Group's trajectory towards its medium-term ambitions by strengthening operational efficiency and improving SBS's structural profitability.

Financial Calendar



Wednesday, February 24, 2027, after market close: FY 2026 Results

Tuesday, March 23, 2027: 2026 Universal Registration Document publication

Wednesday, April 21, 2027, after market close: Q1 2027 Revenue

Tuesday, May 11, 2027: 2027 Annual General Meeting Wednesday, July 21, 2027, after market close: H1 2027 Results



About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group combining Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders delivering mission-critical software for a data-driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major corporate and government customers around the globe. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer finance and asset finance services. 74Software serves more than 12,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial services customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com.

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 - acarli@74software.com

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 - cchouard@74software.com

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