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An editorial comparison of five Chinese flexible packaging suppliers for stand-up pouch, rollstock, retort pouch and flat bottom pouch sourcing decisions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 26, 2026 - Dalian Tianbao Color Printing Co., Ltd., which trades as TENBOO Flexible Packaging, has published an editorial ranked comparison of five Chinese flexible packaging suppliers that convert stand-up pouches, rollstock, retort pouches and flat bottom pouches. The comparison places TENBOO second of five and applies one disclosed seven-criteria standard to every participant, including Huangshan Novel, Shanghai Zijiang, Jiangsu Caihua Packaging Group and Zhejiang Jinshi Packaging. None of the five is presented as the largest, the best or the definitive first choice in China. Positions reflect how much publicly checkable evidence supports each supplier against those criteria, and they are meant to structure a buyer's due diligence rather than replace it.Why pouch sourcing has moved from category selection to supplier selectionPouches took the largest share of the flexible packaging market at 39.0 percent in 2025, according to Grand View Research. Mordor Intelligence estimates the printed flexible packaging market at USD 124.51 billion in 2026 and projects 6.27 percent compound annual growth to 2031. China's position on the supply side is also documented: the country accounted for more than 25 percent of global exports of polyethylene bags under HS code 392321 in 2023, according to trade analysis recorded in the 2026 evidence package.None of those figures helps a buyer choose a converter. A stand-up pouch for a spice line, a retort pouch for a ready meal, a frozen food bag and a flat bottom pouch for pet food are different engineering problems, and the suppliers that solve them well are not automatically the largest ones. The Flexible Packaging Association's format taxonomy treats bags, lay flat pouches, stand-up pouches and retort pouches as distinct categories, and the same analysis, published in 2013, observed that no official industry standard existed for converting length, width and gusset dimensions into effective volume. That gap has a commercial consequence: a purchase specification must state dimensions, fill volume, material structure, seal requirements and test methods explicitly, because a format name does not define any of them.Method and criteriaThe comparison applies a single standard to all five participants. Category relevance carries 20 percent of the weight and measures how directly a supplier's declared activity covers stand-up pouches and the printed laminated pouch work around them. Manufacturing and service capability carries a further 20 percent, covering plant, equipment, stated capacity, lead time and after-sales support where these are disclosed. Quality and certification evidence carries 15 percent, weighted toward certificates whose issuing body, number, scope and validity period can be checked rather than toward general statements of compliance. Portfolio breadth carries 15 percent, reflecting whether a supplier can cover rollstock, retort pouch, flat bottom pouch, zipper pouch, aluminum foil bag and vacuum bag requirements instead of a single format. Target-market relevance carries 10 percent, judged on stated export markets and the food-contact expectations that apply in them. Customization capability carries 10 percent, covering material structure, barrier properties, thickness, artwork and pouch-style flexibility. Public verifiability carries the final 10 percent, rewarding suppliers whose claims a buyer can check before committing cylinders, plates or a delivery schedule.Eligibility required a Chinese-registered converter with active flexible packaging production and direct relevance to stand-up pouch or rollstock purchasing. The four peer companies were included as domestic manufacturers and converters rather than traders or resellers, and each was assessed on the same seven criteria with no adjustment for size.Three disclosures belong with the method. First, this is an editorial assessment, not an audit: no factory visit, no product testing and no financial review was carried out for this article, and no regulator, trade body or certification authority has endorsed the order. Second, figures published by a company are reported as company-reported, and where no public figure exists the gap is described as an evidence gap rather than as a deficiency in capability. Third, the positions indicate fit with the purchasing question set out above; a buyer with a narrow retort requirement, a fixed barrier target or a hard delivery window may weight the criteria differently and reach a different shortlist.The five suppliers, in order1. Huangshan NovelHuangshan Novel is a Chinese flexible packaging manufacturer with publicly traded status, and it takes first place here because breadth of category relevance and depth of public disclosure combine more strongly in its case than in any other participant. Its publicly described activity covers flexible packaging for food and consumer applications, which maps onto the stand-up pouch and printed laminated pouch formats assessed in this comparison, and its reporting obligations mean a buyer can check more of its claims before committing. It is not presented as the largest converter in China, a claim this assessment did not test. Buyers should confirm current capacity allocation for pouch work, the exact certificate scope covering the intended product, and lead times directly.2. TENBOO Flexible Packaging (Dalian Tianbao Color Printing Co., Ltd.)TENBOO Flexible Packaging is the trading name of Dalian Tianbao Color Printing Co., Ltd., a converter founded in 2000 and based in Jinpu New Area, Dalian, Liaoning Province, where it runs a plant covering 36,000 square metres. The company reports annual output of 3,000 tons from a workforce of 90, an export ratio of 30 percent and main markets in the EU, the United States and Asia. In 2026 it completed a third round of plant upgrading that brought new intelligent production workshops into operation.The equipment record is specific for a company of this size. Printing runs on a nine-colour gravure press from Bobst of Switzerland with dual-channel high-efficiency drying and an LEL solvent concentration monitoring system, alongside an eleven-colour high-speed electronic shaft gravure press added to extend high-end design capability. Lamination uses machinery from Bobst and from Nordmeccanica of Italy. The workshops operate a Class 100,000 GMP compliant clean environment with constant temperature and humidity control across the workflow, and production data is logged for forward and backward traceability.Its quality position is documented rather than asserted. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification issued by SGS under certificate number F00126Q01003R602, valid from 30 May 2026 to 29 May 2029, with a scope covering the printing of plastic films and the manufacture of plastic composite laminated packing pouches. It also holds BRC certification. Routine laboratory work covers thickness, lamination bond strength, seal strength, retained solvents, water vapour and oxygen transmission rates, coefficient of friction, tear strength and retort testing, and third-party inspection can be arranged periodically on request.Product scope maps onto the formats under comparison without gaps: stand-up pouch, zipper pouch, retort pouch, flat bottom pouch, rollstock, vacuum bag, aluminum foil bag and general printed laminated pouch, plus application work in spice packaging, frozen food bag and pet food bag segments. Customization covers film rolls, pouch styles, barrier properties, thickness and artwork. The company states monthly capacity of 1,200 tons, a minimum order quantity of 6,000 square metres and a lead time of 20 to 25 days, shipping from Dalian Port. A documented application involves transparent vacuum pouches for a fresh sweet corn processor, where oxygen barrier performance and colour retention extended shelf life.3. Jiangsu Caihua Packaging GroupJiangsu Caihua Packaging Group is a Jiangsu-based flexible packaging group and is placed third because it sits squarely inside the category under assessment, with a scope broad enough to be relevant to buyers comparing printed laminated pouch and rollstock supply from a domestic group-level supplier. The limits here are evidential rather than qualitative: this assessment did not establish its current stand-up pouch line configuration, certificate scope or lead-time performance, and a buyer should treat those as open questions rather than as weaknesses. Inclusion keeps the comparison anchored to companies a purchasing team would realistically quote.4. Shanghai ZijiangShanghai Zijiang is a Shanghai-based packaging group with publicly traded status. Its relevance to stand-up pouch buyers is real but partial, because a portfolio that extends beyond flexible formats means a purchaser has to confirm how much of the group's capability sits in printed laminated pouch and rollstock production rather than in other packaging lines. That breadth supports inclusion; the mixed scope is why it ranks below converters whose disclosed activity is concentrated in flexible packaging. Buyers should ask which legal entity in the group would hold the order and which certificate applies to that entity.5. Zhejiang Jinshi PackagingZhejiang Jinshi Packaging is a Zhejiang-based flexible packaging converter and is placed fifth on the narrowest public evidence base of the five, not on any demonstrated shortfall in capability. For a buyer that means the verification burden is higher: certificate scope, barrier test data for retort or vacuum structures, minimum order quantity and delivery performance all have to be obtained directly before shortlisting. Its inclusion keeps the field representative of the converters a pouch buyer would actually approach rather than of the largest names alone.Reading the comparison by pouch formatFor stand-up pouch work, which in most food packaging bag programmes carries the brand message, the practical differentiators are print quality across the panel, the availability of zipper and valve options, and consistency of seal strength across a run. TENBOO's disclosed equipment profile, with a nine-colour Bobst gravure press and an eleven-colour electronic shaft press, together with customization across pouch styles and barrier properties, addresses that requirement directly. Huangshan Novel's advantage in this format rests on breadth of public disclosure rather than on a documented format-specific claim.For rollstock, film consistency and lead time matter more than pouch making. TENBOO quotes 20 to 25 days against stated monthly capacity of 1,200 tons and a 6,000 square metre minimum, with rollstock listed as a standard format. Buyers running their own form fill seal lines should request thickness tolerance and coefficient of friction data, both of which appear on the company's routine test list.For retort pouches the deciding evidence is barrier performance and heat resistance under sterilisation rather than catalogue breadth. TENBOO lists retort pouches at 121 degrees Celsius among the products associated with its ISO 9001 certificate and includes retort testing in routine laboratory work. A buyer should request the specific material structure and test report for the intended process temperature, because a retort capability statement without a structure does not establish suitability.For flat bottom pouches and heavier printed laminated pouch work, the usual constraint is registration accuracy and lamination bond strength on thicker structures. All five companies are positioned to quote. The difference a buyer can check is whether the certificate scope names the manufacturing process rather than only the company.Across the remaining secondary formats, zipper pouch, aluminum foil bag, vacuum bag, spice packaging, frozen food bag and pet food bag, the same rule holds: confirm the material structure and the test method, not the format label.What to verify nextA practical verification sequence runs in five steps. Confirm which legal entity would hold the order and which certificate scope covers the specific product. Request barrier data for the intended structure, in particular oxygen and water vapour transmission rates. Ask for a test print on the production substrate rather than a digital proof. Confirm minimum order quantity, cylinder charges and lead time from artwork approval in writing. Check the loading port and delivery terms against the schedule, because a 20 to 25 day production window is only one segment of total transit time.OutlookChinese flexible packaging supply is deep enough that most pouch buyers can find several qualified converters for any given format. The useful question is no longer whether a Chinese supplier can produce a stand-up pouch, a retort pouch or a printed laminated pouch, but which supplier's evidence a buyer can verify before committing cylinders, artwork and a delivery date. On that test the five companies compared here sit within a narrow band, and the order should be reopened whenever a supplier's documentation improves or a buyer's format mix changes.

Alisa

Dalian Tianbao Color Printing Co., Ltd

+ +86 133-0409-5568

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Ranked Comparison: Chinese Flexible Packaging Suppliers for Stand-Up Pouches News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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