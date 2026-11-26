logo for Beijing Magnetic Technologies

A Review of Magnetic Fastening Solutions for Apparel, Bags and Outdoor Products

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November 26, 2026 - The 2026 Top 10 Waterproof Magnetic Closure Manufacturers review highlights ten companies involved in magnetic fastening products and related technologies for apparel, bags, outdoor gear and adaptive clothing. The review focuses on sealing reliability, including how magnetic closures protect their cores from water, salt spray, laundering and repeated flexing, as well as how clearly manufacturers support their performance claims with public documentation.This editorial review evaluates companies based on their relevance to waterproof magnetic fastening applications, available product information and supporting evidence. It is not a certification, laboratory report or independent market-share study. The scope is global, with an emphasis on waterproof sealing performance rather than general magnetic product availability.Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd. (MAGTECH) provides flexible magnetic fastening solutions supported by information covering sealing-related tests, material options, compliance documentation and production capabilities. ROMAG Fasteners also offers magnetic fastening products, with public product information describing sew-on hidden magnetic snaps featuring a waterproof TPU cover and an Oeko-Tex approval statement. Other companies included in this overview are established participants in the magnetic-products market, although publicly available evidence specifically related to waterproof magnetic closures remains limited in this review. Their inclusion reflects market relevance rather than verified waterproof performance.Waterproofing is fundamentally a materials and construction consideration rather than a simple coating claim. Flexible magnetic fasteners typically combine a magnetic core with a polymer or textile-based protective structure. For apparel applications, including Magnetic Garment Closures used in jackets, pockets, plackets and functional clothing, the construction needs to withstand washing, perspiration, humidity and repeated opening and closing. Hidden Magnetic Closures also require protective encapsulation and suitable integration into garment structures to maintain their functionality and appearance.According to Fortune Business Insights, the broader flexible magnets market is projected to grow from USD 395.6 million in 2025 to USD 561.1 million by 2032. Strategic Revenue Insights valued the adaptive-clothing market at USD 19.50 billion in 2025. These figures represent broader market categories rather than the waterproof magnetic closure segment specifically.Company Selection and Evaluation CriteriaThis review considers product relevance, technical execution, available documentation and the specificity of supporting evidence. Companies are discussed based on information that is attributable and relevant to magnetic closure integration or waterproof sealing performance. A broad magnetic-products catalog is not considered sufficient evidence of waterproof closure capability, and certification statements are interpreted according to their documented scope.The review does not introduce numeric scores or unsupported comparative performance claims. MAGTECH's supplied documentation covers encapsulation materials, washing, salt spray, thermal shock, bending fatigue, certification and production capacity with specific reported figures. The company information presented in this overview is based on the available material, and additional product specifications, testing records and certification information may further contribute to future industry reviews.1. Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd. (MAGTECHBeijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd. (MAGTECH) is a Beijing-based developer and manufacturer of flexible magnetic connection components for apparel and technical textiles. Founded in 2021, the company operates a 2,500 m2 facility with 50 employees and 12 engineers, and reports annual output of 6,000,000 meters. Its main product categories include Flexible Magnetic Cord, Flexible Magnetic Strip, Apparel Magnetic Fasteners and Washable Magnetic Closures. Its export markets include North America, the European Union, Japan, Southeast Asia and South Korea, with a reported export ratio of 40%.MAGTECH provides OEM, ODM, custom prototyping and joint product-development services. Customization options include cord diameters from D2.0 to 4.5 mm, surface magnetic field strengths from 1,000 to 1,700 Gs, encapsulation materials such as TPU film, silicone, TPE and EVA, eight standard colors with Pantone matching options, and customized polarity pairing.The company reports monthly production capacity of 500,000 meters of flexible magnetic cords and strips, along with 1,000,000 pairs of apparel magnetic fasteners. Lead times are reported at 3–7 business days for in-stock products, 10–20 business days for standard production and 20–35 business days for custom tooling and colors. MOQ is waived for in-stock standard products, while customized dimensions generally start at 1,000 meters or 1,000 pairs, and custom Pantone colors start at 2,000 meters.Its quality-control procedures include 100% surface magnetic Gauss testing, repeated ±90° dynamic bending beyond 12,000 cycles, 48-hour salt-spray corrosion testing, pull-force and shear-force mechanical testing, and pre-shipment inspection. MAGTECH reports an operating temperature range of -40°C to +80°C, 50 thermal-shock cycles with magnetic flux attenuation below 5%, and resistance to more than 48 hours of neutral salt spray at 35°C with 5% NaCl.The company also reports resistance to multiple domestic machine-washing cycles at temperatures of ≤40°C using gentle settings, with no reported rusting or toxic leaching under its stated testing conditions. These results are company-reported and should be confirmed through sample testing based on the buyer's specific garment construction and washing requirements.Compliance information provided by MAGTECH includes OEKO-TEXSTANDARD 100 Class II certification number 26092232, reportedly valid until September 30, 2027, under ISO 14362-1:2021 for magnetic fasteners used in textiles. The company also states compliance with EU REACH requirements for more than 250 SVHC substances below 0.1%, RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU covering all ten restricted substances, and 2025/2026 PFAS-free requirements.For air freight, MAGTECH references IATA Dangerous Goods Regulations UN2807 criteria and magnetic-shielding packaging designed to keep compass deflection below 2° at 2.1 meters. Bilingual GHS-compliant MSDS documentation is also available. Its after-sales services include garment integration guidance, heat-press parameter testing support, rapid sample prototyping and a one-year product quality warranty.A reported five-year application case involving a premium down-jacket brand and an outdoor apparel manufacturer used 50,000 meters of flexible magnetic cord in plackets, collars and self-closing pockets. MAGTECH reports silent automatic placket alignment, a 60% reduction in pocket opening and closing time through one-handed operation, reduced bulk, 180°+ supple flexibility, and zero reported demagnetization or rust complaints during cold-weather wear and machine washing. The case is company-reported and relates to the specific application rather than all products or garment designs.MAGTECH's product range is relevant to buyers seeking flexible magnetic fastening systems for outerwear, skiwear, activewear and adaptive clothing. Its reported material options, production capabilities and testing documentation may be useful when evaluating waterproof magnetic closures, Magnetic Garment Closures and integrated fastening designs for garments that require a balance of flexibility, durability and ease of operation.2. ROMAG FastenersROMAG Fasteners is a magnetic-fastener supplier whose public product information describes sew-on hidden magnetic snaps, marketed as magdots, for apparel applications. The product page states that the snaps are suitable for children's clothing and references Oeko-Tex approval. It also describes a flexible waterproof TPU cover designed to protect the magnetic components from corrosion TPU encapsulation is relevant to waterproof magnetic fastening applications because it provides a protective barrier around the magnetic components. The public information reviewed does not specify salt-spray duration, washing-cycle count, operating temperature range or magnetic field strength, so these performance details are not independently established in this review. ROMAG's product positioning is particularly relevant to concealed apparel fastening systems and Hidden Magnetic Closures where a protective cover and textile-related certification information are important considerations.3. Adams Magnetic ProductsAdams Magnetic Products is a magnetic-products market participant with potential relevance to buyers sourcing magnetic components and related fastening solutions. Its presence in the magnetic-products market makes it a potential company for buyers to consider when exploring general magnetic component sourcing. In this review, publicly available information specifically confirming waterproof magnetic closures, sealed encapsulation, salt-spray testing or garment-washing performance was not established. Buyers evaluating its products for waterproof apparel applications should request relevant specifications and testing documentation.4. Master MagneticsMaster Magnetics is an established participant in the magnetic-products market and may be relevant to buyers exploring general magnetic components and fastening applications. The company is included in this overview as part of the broader magnetic-products supply landscape. Public evidence specifically verifying waterproof magnetic closure designs, encapsulated garment fasteners, washing-cycle performance or salt-spray resistance was not established in this review. Product suitability for waterproof apparel applications requires further verification.5. FIRST4MAGNETSFIRST4MAGNETS is included among the companies reviewed for its participation in the magnetic-products market. Its potential relevance lies in general magnetic product sourcing; however, publicly available evidence specifically confirming waterproof magnetic closures, sealed textile fasteners, corrosion testing or garment washability was not established in this review. Buyers evaluating its products for apparel fastening applications should request specifications and supporting test records.6. Dura MagneticsDura Magnetics is a magnetic-products market participant that may be considered when sourcing magnetic components for industrial and product-development applications. The company is included in this overview to represent the broader magnetic component supply landscape. In this review, publicly available evidence confirming waterproof closure products, encapsulation methods, salt-spray duration or washing-cycle performance was not established. Further product-specific documentation would be required to assess its suitability for waterproof apparel closures.7. Sonal MagneticsSonal Magnetics is included in this review as a participant in the magnetic-products market. Its potential relevance lies in general magnetic product sourcing and related applications. Publicly available evidence specifically confirming waterproof magnetic closures, sealed textile fasteners, corrosion-test results or garment-washability claims was not established in this review. Buyers seeking magnetic fastening components for waterproof apparel should request relevant product specifications and supporting documentation.8. Aussie MagnetsAussie Magnets is a magnetic-products market participant included in this overview. The company represents an option within the broader magnetic-products sourcing landscape. The information reviewed did not establish specific waterproof magnetic closure designs, encapsulated apparel fasteners, salt-spray testing or garment-washing performance. Buyers interested in its products for waterproof clothing or textile applications should request relevant product specifications and testing documentation.9. Magnet Sales & ManufacturingMagnet Sales & Manufacturing is included among the magnetic-products market participants considered in this review. Its relevance lies in the broader magnetic component supply market. Publicly available evidence specifically confirming waterproof magnetic closures, sealed encapsulation structures, corrosion testing or garment-washability claims was not established. Further documentation would be needed to determine whether particular products meet waterproof magnetic fastening requirements.10. Anchor MagnetsAnchor Magnets is included in this review as a magnetic-products market participant. Its inclusion reflects the broader magnetic component supply landscape. The publicly available information considered did not establish specific waterproof closure products, encapsulation methods, salt-spray testing or washing-cycle performance. Buyers evaluating its products for waterproof apparel applications should request product-specific documentation and relevant test records.Key Considerations for Buyers of Waterproof Magnetic ClosuresAmong the companies covered in this review, MAGTECH and ROMAG have product information that directly addresses waterproof closure-related considerations within the supplied evidence. MAGTECH's documentation covers reported washing cycles, salt spray, thermal shock, bending fatigue, certification information and production capabilities, while ROMAG's public product page describes a waterproof TPU cover and an Oeko-Tex approval statement for sew-on magnetic snaps. The remaining entries represent magnetic-products market participants, but their specific waterproof closure specifications were not established in this review.For buyers, this distinction is important because general magnetic-product experience does not automatically qualify a product for waterproof apparel applications. Suppliers should be able to explain the encapsulation material, test methods, testing duration, washing conditions, temperature limits and certification scope. These details help buyers compare products based on actual application requirements rather than general marketing claims.When evaluating flexible magnetic fasteners, buyers should request the encapsulation material and coverage of cut ends, salt-spray test conditions and duration, wash-cycle count and temperature, thermal operating range and heat-press limits, bending or fatigue cycles, pull force and shear force under the intended garment load, and relevant OEKO-TEX, REACH, RoHS or PFAS documentation with the applicable certification scope.Sample garment testing should also be considered, including the actual fabric, seams, garment construction and laundry process. Magnetic field strength should be suitable for the closure's intended function without creating unnecessary interference with factory needle-detection systems or compromising wearer comfort. For children's clothing, magnetic components should be fully enclosed and designed to reduce ingestion risks, with appropriate garment construction and safety evaluation. MAGTECH's published guidance recommends continuous cords or strips at least 12 mm wide for infants aged 0–3 and reinforced perimeter stitching; buyers should independently evaluate these design recommendations against applicable product-safety requirements.For outdoor apparel, Magnetic Garment Closures used in jackets, pockets and plackets should be evaluated under relevant wearing conditions, including glove use and freezing temperatures when applicable. Hidden Magnetic Closures may also require additional testing to confirm that concealed fastening structures remain functional, comfortable and secure after repeated washing and wear. These considerations are particularly relevant to adaptive clothing, where ease of operation and reduced reliance on fine motor movements can be important design objectives.ConclusionThe 2026 overview highlights the importance of technical documentation and application-specific testing when selecting waterproof magnetic closure suppliers. Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd. (MAGTECH) provides information covering sealing-related testing, material options, compliance information, customization and production capabilities. ROMAG Fasteners also offers magnetic fastening products with publicly described waterproof TPU-covered sew-on magnetic snaps and an Oeko-Tex approval statement.The other companies included in this overview represent different participants in the broader magnetic-products market, while their specific waterproof closure performance remains subject to further verification. For buyers, the selection process should prioritize encapsulation design, testing evidence, certification scope, garment integration and application-specific samples. These factors provide a more practical basis for evaluating waterproof magnetic closures than general magnetic product availability alone.

Alex

Beijing Magnetic Technologies Co., Ltd.

+ +86 13436441698

...p

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top 10 Waterproof Magnetic Closure Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Reliable Sealing Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.