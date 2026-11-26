Golden Bird Jewels' 2026 Black Friday Jewelry Sale offers up to 40% off select jewelry through December 6.

Golden Bird Jewels – Where Craft Meets Brilliance

Explore 40% off selected designs in Best Selling Jewelry, Ready to Ship Jewelry, and Pendants during the Black Friday Sale, November 2–December 6, 2026.

- Vijay Sarkheliya, CEO & Founder of Golden Bird JewelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Black Friday shopping is in full swing and the holiday season is here, Golden Bird Jewels is to put a spotlight on the end of their Black Friday Jewelry Sale of 2026. We see 40% off chosen pieces from Best Selling Jewelry, Ready to Ship Jewelry, and Pendants which also include a free gift with qualifying purchase. The sale runs through December 6, 2026.This year's Black Friday promotion includes three jewelry categories, each featuring selected designs at 40% off. The offer covers pieces from the brand's existing collections, with the featured categories offering different jewelry designs and product selections.The Best Selling Jewelry collection is included in the Black Friday sale at 40% off. Selected designs from the collection are featured in the ongoing promotion through December 6, 2026.The Ready to Ship Jewelry collection is also included at 40% off. The collection features selected jewelry designs incorporating moissanite, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones, with product availability and delivery timelines varying by design.The Pendants collection is included in the promotion at 40% off. Selected pendant designs are featured in the Black Friday sale through December 6, 2026.Golden Bird Jewels is offering a complimentary pair of round cut moissanite stud earrings on qualifying orders of $799 or more. The earrings are crafted in 935 Argentium silver and have a combined stone weight of 1.00 carat (1.00 TCW).The sale page brings together all three featured collections so customers can see which designs qualify for the discount and review individual product details before the promotion ends on December 6.Shop Black Friday 2026 Jewelry Deals:About Golden Bird JewelsGolden Bird Jewels offers fine jewelry featuring moissanite, lab-grown diamonds, and gemstones. Its collections include engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, pendants, and bracelets for everyday wear and special occasions.

VIJAY SARKHELIYA

GoldenBird Jewels

+1 646-574-4032

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Golden Bird Jewels Highlights Final Days of Black Friday Jewelry Deals With Up to 40% Off News Provided By GoldenBird Jewels November 26, 2026, 07:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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