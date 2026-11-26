DeepL / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

DeepL introduces Aure v2, its fastest Voice AI translation model

26.11.2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

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New model cuts translation delays in DeepL Voice by 50%, while improving accuracy and expressiveness – achieving higher translation quality than six competing systems evaluated in internal benchmarks Breakthrough builds on strong global momentum for DeepL Voice, with total usage up 8x+ YOY and translated meeting minutes up 7x COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global leader in Language AI, today launched Aure v2, a breakthrough Voice AI translation model that pushes the boundaries of real-time translation, at its inaugural Unmute Summit in Tokyo. Now available to DeepL Voice customers, Aure v2 reduces translation delays by 50% compared to its predecessor while further increasing translation accuracy and expressiveness, making real-time multilingual conversations faster and more natural. The launch builds on Aure, DeepL's Voice AI model introduced earlier this month, which made translations more natural by continuously adapting to a speaker's voice, tone, and intonation throughout a conversation. Now, Aure v2 takes the next step, introducing a new end-to-end model architecture and reinforcement learning to dramatically reduce translation delays while increasing accuracy and expressiveness. Together, these advancements bring DeepL closer to driving a future where people can communicate naturally across languages, without delays or misunderstandings getting in the way. "With Aure v2, we've significantly cut translation delays while also pushing the accuracy and quality of DeepL Voice even further," said Jarek Kutylowski, Founder and CEO, DeepL. "This is a major technical breakthrough, but what's even more exciting is what this makes possible for our customers. In a global meeting, people can respond to ideas as they're shared – or customer service agents can resolve issues faster without losing the nuance of a conversation. These are the moments we're solving for, where speed, reliability and understanding make a huge difference." Faster conversations with market-leading translation quality Even the most accurate, expressive translation can disrupt a conversation if it arrives too late. Real-time voice translation requires a careful balance between speed and accuracy: models need enough context to preserve meaning, but waiting too long can interrupt the natural flow of conversation. Aure v2 significantly advances this balance. In internal benchmarks*, the model achieved:

50% lower median translation delay, versus Aure, its predecessor

Higher translation quality than six competing systems tested, in every language pair 32% fewer English-Japanese translation errors than Google Gemini 3.5 Live Translate, one of the hardest pairs for real-time voice translation This combination of speed and accuracy is particularly important in business-critical environments like customer support centers and high-stakes negotiations, where delays can disrupt conversations and misunderstandings can have real business consequences. A new approach to real-time speech translation Behind Aure v2's industry-leading performance is a new end-to-end model architecture that translates directly from speech to speech, eliminating the need for separate transcription, translation and speech stages. Real-time voice translation has traditionally relied on three separate steps: converting speech into text, translating that text into another language, and generating speech from the translation. Each step relies on the previous one, adding processing time and delays that can disrupt the flow of conversations. Aure v2 brings these together into a single step, translating directly from speech to speech and significantly reducing delays. The breakthrough also goes beyond a faster architecture. One of the biggest challenges in real-time speech translation is knowing when to begin the translation output. Start too early, and important context may be lost, which may result in an inaccurate translation; wait too long, and you might get an accurate translation but the conversation slows down. This is particularly difficult for languages like German and Japanese, where essential information can come at the end of a sentence. Training a model to make these decisions is challenging because high-quality datasets including recordings of real-time speech translation with the right timing and expression are scarce. Rather than relying on large volumes of this data, DeepL therefore had to resort to reinforcement learning to teach the model how to translate fast and accurately. During training, Aure v2 was rewarded for translations that were both accurate and quick to start. Over time, it learned to recognize when it had heard enough context to begin translating. "The key to real-time translation isn't simply processing speech faster – it's knowing when you have enough information to translate accurately," said Sebastian Enderlein, Chief Technology Officer, DeepL. "With Aure v2, we've combined a fundamentally new AI architecture with reinforcement learning to tackle both challenges at once. Building on years of DeepL's expertise in how meaning and nuance carry across languages, we're making simultaneous translation faster, more accurate, and closer to the pace of natural conversation." Built for the enterprise, with adoption accelerating worldwide Aure v2 comes as DeepL Voice continues to see strong adoption worldwide, with usage up more than 8x year over year in Q3 2026 (total voice minutes) and translated meeting minutes up approximately 7x. Momentum has been particularly strong in Asia, alongside strong growth in the US and Germany. In Q3 2026, DeepL Voice meeting usage grew more than 7x in Japan and 5x in South Korea YOY, measured by minutes spent in meetings, and was up more than 6x in both the US and Germany. As of October 2026, the number of active DeepL Voice subscriptions with meeting usage had grown approximately 12x YOY in Japan and South Korea combined, 8x in the US and 9x in Germany. As adoption grows, DeepL Voice is built to meet the security and data privacy requirements of businesses. For enterprise customers, audio, transcriptions and translations are not used to train DeepL's AI models, and meeting data is deleted when calls end, subject to customer-controlled retention settings. DeepL holds ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications, supports GDPR compliance, and more. Availability Aure v2 supports six languages at launch: English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean, with more languages coming soon. The model is now available across DeepL Voice for Online Meetings, DeepL Voice for In-Person Conversations and the DeepL API for Voice, and is automatically enabled for supported languages without additional setup. To learn more about Aure v2 and try it yourself, visit . *Results from DeepL internal study, November 2026, on 1-minute real-speech recordings across 10 language pairs, with human-validated transcripts. All models were tested over public API with no app overhead. Results may differ in real conversations. All third-party product and company names are trademarks of their respective owners. Their use is strictly for identification purposes and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. About DeepL DeepL is a global AI company building the language infrastructure that powers global business. More than 200,000 business teams and millions of individuals use DeepL's Language AI platform to communicate globally, collaborate and operate across languages in real time. By combining breakthrough AI models with enterprise-grade security and privacy, DeepL enables organizations to work seamlessly across markets and cultures. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jarek Kutylowski, DeepL now has more than 900 employees and is backed by leading investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. Learn more at .



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