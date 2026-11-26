Afyren SAS / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AFYREN ranks first in EthiFinance's worldwide ESG assessment in the Chemicals category

26.11.2026 / 07:40 CET/CEST

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AFYREN ranks first in EthiFinance's worldwide ESG assessment in the Chemicals category

An extra-financial rating of 84/100 (+4 points year-on-year), confirming Platinum status

AFYREN's performance tops all peer benchmarks, across industry, geographical region and revenue AFYREN ranks first in the worldwide Chemicals category among the companies assessed by EthiFinance 1 Clermont-Ferrand/Lyon, November 26, 2026, 07:30 am CET - AFYREN, a greentech company offering manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces a further improvement in its extra-financial ranking given by EthiFinance ESG Ratings. With a score of 84/100 – up 4 points2 year-on-year – AFYREN has maintained its“Platinum” rating and climbed to first place in the global Chemicals category among companies evaluated by the agency (in the EthiFinance report issued on November 13, 2026). Committed to transparency and continuous improvement, AFYREN has had its extra-financial performance evaluated by rating agency EthiFinance3 for the past five years. The agency has recently updated its questionnaire to align with CSRD requirements (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive). While the questionnaire stays tailored to different types of organisations, EthiFinance raises the bar on its assessment criteria every year. The agency also reviews its previous assessments against its latest framework to ensure that the progress made by evaluated companies is measured fairly and consistently. In this context of increasingly stringent requirements, AFYREN has improved its performance across all four assessment categories: environment, governance, social, and external stakeholders. This progress reflects the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Beyond this improvement, AFYREN outperformed its peers across all comparison groups, whether based on industry, geographical region or company size. According to EthiFinance's rankings, the company stands:

15th out of 237 French companies assessed;

3rd out of 95 companies in the global Materials sector; 9th out of 228 companies worldwide with annual revenue of less than €150 million. The analysis also highlights AFYREN's strong performance in the chemical industry, a sector facing significant environmental transition challenges. The company therefore ranks first in the worldwide Chemicals category among the companies assessed by EthiFinance. Caroline Petigny, Chief Sustainability Officer of AFYREN, states:“This further improvement in our extra-financial rating, against a backdrop of increasingly stringent assessment criteria, is a strong recognition of the efforts made by all our teams. Being first in the Chemicals category, ahead of some of the industry's leading global players, is particularly significant for AFYREN. This reflects our ambition to help transform an industry that remains heavily reliant on fossil resources by offering bio-based, low-carbon alternatives. Beyond this recognition, our goal remains to further improve our environmental, social and governance practices and to continue supporting our clients in their own decarbonisation journeys.” About AFYREN AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% bio-based, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes. The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN also aims to serve many international markets through future expansions, particularly in Asia and the Americas. At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions. AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY). For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn. Contacts AFYREN



Director for ESG, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Petigny

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Investor Relations

Mark Reinhard

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NewCap



Investor Relations

Théo Martin / Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 94

...



Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau / Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Tel: +33 1 44 71 94 98

... MC Services AG (international)



Investor Relations

Bettina Ellinghorst



Media Relations

Shaun Brown, Dr. Johanna Kobler



Tel: +49 89 210 228 0

... 1 As of the date the Ethifinance report was generated (mid-November 2026) 2 The score obtained in 2025 for ESG performance in 2024 was 82/100, but it was recalculated retrospectively in 2026 by EthiFinance according to its new scoring grid, resulting in a score of 80/100. This recalculation for previous years is systematic and allows for a consistent comparison of companies' performance trends over time. 3 A rating agency specializing in evaluating the ESG performance of small and mid-sized companies listed on European markets. 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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