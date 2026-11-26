

EQS-Media / 26.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Blue Elephant Energy (BEE) acquires 95 % of 40 MW/160 MWh battery project from TPSolar, co-located with the Zuidvelde solar park and using its existing grid connection. Commissioning is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

Hamburg and Lijnden (NL), 26. November 2026 – Blue Elephant Energy (BEE) is taking its battery storage ambitions to the Netherlands. The Hamburg-based independent power producer has acquired 95 % of the battery energy storage project BESS Zuidvelde from TPSolar. With a power output of 40 MW and a storage capacity of 160 MWh, the system will be built directly on the site of the existing Zuidvelde solar park in the municipality of Noordenveld in the Dutch province of Drenthe. Commissioning is scheduled for Q3 2027.

No new grid connection needed: under a cable pooling agreement, the battery and the solar park will share the existing grid connection. That is a decisive advantage in the Netherlands, where grid congestion has become a major bottleneck for new projects. The concept is as simple as it is effective: the battery stores the solar power generated at midday and releases it to the grid when demand is high.

TPSolar will manage construction, which is set to begin in Q1 2027, and will take over maintenance once the system is up and running.

Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer of Blue Elephant Energy, says:

“BESS Zuidvelde is our entry into the Dutch battery storage market – and it's exactly how we believe it should be done: right inside an existing solar park, using grid capacity that is already there. The project continues our close collaboration with TPSolar and builds on the trust we have established across several joint projects. And this is just the beginning: solar and storage belong together, and we plan to bring battery storage to further sites across our portfolio.”

Connor Hendriks, Director of Battery Energy Storage Systems at TPSolar, highlights the importance of energy storage and the strong partnership between the two companies:

“At TPSolar, we believe that the future of renewable energy is not just about generating clean electricity, but rather about the smart combination of generation and storage. Energy storage plays a key role in alleviating grid congestion, improving security of supply and reducing the overall costs of the energy transition. The battery at the Zuidvelde solar park is our largest battery project to date and a great example of how we can contribute to a more flexible and reliable energy system. We are proud to take this next step together with Blue Elephant Energy and look forward to bringing this project to life.”

Financing comes from ING Netherlands, which already financed the neighboring Zuidvelde solar park – a strong vote of confidence in the co-location concept and in battery storage as a key building block of the Dutch energy transition.

Gino Schuur, Head of Sustainable Finance ING Business Banking NL, says:

“Energy storage will play an increasingly important role as more renewable generation is added to the electricity system. BESS Zuidvelde shows how battery storage can combine renewable energy, flexibility and smarter use of existing grid infrastructure. ING is proud to support this project and, through our financing, contribute to scaling the solutions needed for the energy transition.”

About TPSolar

TPSolar is a Dutch family-run business that develops, builds, finances and maintains eco-friendly solar parks and co-located energy storage systems. Since its foundation in 2015, TPSolar has built and manages 11 solar parks, in which it remains a co-owner. With a portfolio of over 800 MW of solar projects and co-located batteries, TPSolar works every day towards a sunny future.

About Blue Elephant Energy

Hamburg-based Blue Elephant Energy GmbH develops, acquires and operates solar PV, onshore wind and battery storage projects across Europe. Since its foundation in 2016, BEE has built a portfolio of 2.4 GW (in operation and under construction) and a project pipeline of more than 10 GW. With experience along the entire value chain, from early-stage development to long-term operation, BEE is an independent power producer (IPP) committed to the European energy transition.

Contact

Blue Elephant Energy GmbH

Stephanie Schmidt

Jungfernstieg 51

20354 Hamburg

Fon: +49 40 320 27 21 0

Fax: +49 40 320 27 21 02

E-Mail: ...

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Issuer: Blue Elephant Energy GmbH

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