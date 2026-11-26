Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Adler Group S.A. announces results for 9M 2026 demonstrating solid performance

26.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. announces results for 9M 2026 demonstrating solid performance

Repayments of €213m year since the beginning of the year

Berlin rental portfolio with 3.5% like-for-like rental growth and 1.1% operational vacancy

2026 net rental income guidance confirmed All indebtedness due in 2026 refinanced Luxembourg, 26 November 2026 – Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) today announces its results for the nine-month-period ending September 2026. Rental business – solid performance in Q3 2026 The like-for-like rental growth amounted to 3.5%. The operational vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.1%. The average residential rent increased from €8.52/sqm/month as per September 2025 to €8.78/sqm/month as per September 2026. As per 30 September 2026, the rental portfolio amounts to 17,460 units, of which 17,411 units are located in the Berlin area. The rental portfolio value amounts to €3.5bn. Post the successful disposal of the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) portfolio in early 2025 and further disposals in 2026, net rental income decreased from €101m in 9M 2025 to €96m in 9M 2026. Adler Group confirms its 2026 net rental income guidance in the range of €124-129m. Financial performance – lower rental income and earnings as a result of a smaller portfolio The income from operating activities amounted to minus €13m in 9M 2026 (previous year: minus €238m). This represents a significant improvement compared to the previous year. The Adjusted EBITDA from rental activities amounted to €53m. The net result of minus €243m (previous year: minus €496m) was negatively impacted by interest expenses. Capital structure – sound basis following recent measures Following the refinancing of a loan amounting to €12m, the company does not face any maturities of before the mid of 2027 with 97% of the total financial debt maturing in 2028 or beyond. The company's loan-to-value (LTV) stood at 81.2% as per September 2026. At the end of Q3 2026, Adler Group had cash and cash equivalents of €133m. Furthermore, Adler Group returned €213m to its creditors year to date. For definitions of the Alternative Performance Measures, please see the relevant section on the pages 12-13 and 15-18 of the financial statements for 9M 2026 which are available on company's website: Webcast A webcast for analysts and investors will be held today, 26 November 2026, at 10:00am CEST / 09:00am GMT. The webcast is available at the following link: Contact Investor Relations:

T +352 203 342 10 E ... 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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