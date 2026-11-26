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JMGO Announces Black Friday Deals with Up to 59% Off

26.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JMGO announced its Black Friday deals on the JMGO IRIS Series, featuring special pricing on its 4K@120Hz home theater projectors. The promotion also includes the versatile N1S 4K, giving consumers more options for enjoying big-screen entertainment at home.



JMGO IRIS Ultra Max: Flagship 4K@120Hz Projector with 3-in-1 Optical System JMGO IRIS Ultra Max delivers a premium cinematic experience with true 4K@120Hz, 6,500 ISO lumens of brightness and a 10,000:1 native contrast ratio, bringing vibrant colors, deep blacks and refined shadow details to the big screen. Its 3-in-1 optical system combines 0.88–1.7:1 optical zoom, four-way lens shift (vertical ±130%, horizontal ±53%) and an AI-powered gimbal, giving users more flexibility to adjust image size, position and projection angle across different room layouts. JMGO IRIS Ultra Max will be available for €2,999 (MSRP: €3,499) on Amazon and the JMGO official website through December 6, 2026. JMGO IRIS Ultra: 4K@120Hz Projection with 7,000:1 Native Contrast at Exceptional Value MGO IRIS Ultra delivers true 4K@120Hz, 4,500 ISO lumens of brightness and a 7,000:1 native contrast ratio. Its deep blacks preserve subtle shadow detail and give dark movie scenes greater depth. The 0.88–1.7:1 optical zoom works with four-way lens shift (±130% vertically and ±53% horizontally) to give users more flexibility in image size and positioning across different room layouts. JMGO IRIS Ultra will be available for €1,999 (MSRP: €2,499) on Amazo and the JMGO official websit through December 6, 2026. JMGO N1S 4K: Accessible 4K Big-Screen Entertainment JMGO N1S 4K offers an accessible entry into 4K UHD projection, featuring a 127° adjustable gimbal for flexible projection onto walls and ceilings, alongside 3D Blu-ray support for an immersive home cinema experience. JMGO N1S 4K will be available for €729 (MSRP: €1,299) on Amazo and the JMGO official websit through November 30, 2026. Set Up Your Home Theater in One Purchase This Black Friday, JMGO's website will offer four projector bundles at special prices during a 24-hour flash sale on November 27, for everything from living room movie nights to backyard screenings.

IRIS Ultra Max Ultimate Cinema Experience Bundle 100-, 120- or 135-inch Photon Screen. The bundle starts at €3,379 with the 100-inch screen.

IRIS Ultra Professional Cinema Bundle 100-, 120- or 135-inch Photon Screen. The bundle starts at €2,499 with the 100-inch screen.

N3 Ultimate Home Cinema Bundle 100-, 120- or 135-inch Photon Screen. The bundle starts from €2,499 with the 100-inch screen. N1S 4K Big Screen Starter Bundle free 100-inch portable screen for €849. About JMGO Founded in 2011, JMG has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.



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