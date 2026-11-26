MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Eighteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the family of Shoaib Shaikh continues to grapple with the trauma of losing him in the Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives' brutal assault near the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, with his brother Salim Shaikh recalling how he was shot while at work and the chaos that followed.

Speaking to IANS and recalling the events of November 26, 2008, Salim said Shoaib was working as a driver and was in his vehicle when the terrorist attacks broke out. He said his brother stepped out of the car briefly to see what was happening amid the commotion when he was shot.

“Our brother used to drive. He was on duty. So when he was on duty, this terrorist attack happened, and he was also in the car. When he stepped slightly out of the car to see what was happening amid the commotion and running around, he was shot. He was hit by five bullets at once, all on one side. And they took him to St. George Hospital,” Salim said.

The family received a phone call from his brother's number around 9 or 9.30 p.m., informing them that he was found lying injured.

“When we got a phone call at night, around 9 or 9.30, a call came from our brother's number saying, 'Brother, there is someone named Shoaib Shaikh lying here.' So we rushed over, and then we learned he had been taken to St. George Hospital,” he said.

Salim said the family rushed to St. George Hospital, where they encountered confusion and frantic activity as they searched for Shoaib.

“There was a lot of running around and chaos. Then, after searching around, we retrieved our brother's body from there, and when we went to see him, he had already passed away,” he recalled.

He said the family has been unable to erase the memories of that night even after nearly two decades.

“Since then, we haven't been able to forget that atmosphere to this day, neither I nor my family. A terrorist will always remain a terrorist, and a traitor would remain a traitor,” Salim said.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based LeT, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29.

The attackers launched coordinated strikes at several prominent locations across Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House, and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history, with the anniversary serving as a reminder of the lives lost and the sacrifices made by security personnel during the operation to end the siege.