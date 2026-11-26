MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor-singer Swanand Kirkire shared that it was his performance in the series Panchayat that helped him came on board for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Kirkire's performance as Sansaad Ji in the series Panchayat convinced the filmmaker of his acting abilities and helped him secure a pivotal role in the film.

Recalling how the casting came about, Kirkire shared that when Mukesh Chhabra suggested his name to Sooraj Barjatya for an important role in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the filmmaker was initially a little unsure about casting him as an actor.

Talking about the experience, Kirkire said,“Sooraj ji has always been very fond of my songs and my work as a lyricist, but when Mukesh Chhabra suggested my name for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I think he was initially a little unsure about me as an actor. He had not really seen much of my acting work. However, when he watched me as Sansaad Ji in Panchayat, he was quite impressed with my performance.”

He added:“That is when he immediately gave his nod and confirmed my casting in the film. It was a lovely feeling because someone like Sooraj ji, who has such a distinct understanding of cinema and performances, trusted me with a pivotal role after watching my work. It made the opportunity even more special for me.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles.

The film follows two people who fall in love and face family expectations, misunderstandings, and a twist on traditional marriage roles as they figure out what love and respect really mean.

Swanand won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice: first in 2006] for the song "Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram" from the film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and then in 2009,for the song "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" from the film 3 Idiots.

In 2018, at the 66th National Film Awards he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Marathi film Chumbak. He made a cameo appearance as Sansad ji in Panchayat 3 and as Mansoor Khan Sahab in Qala to whose soundtrack he also contributed as a lyricist and singer.