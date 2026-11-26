MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 26 (IANS) A multi-cornered electoral contest is expected in elections for 16 of Tripura's 21 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), on Friday, with over 10,000 security personnel deployed to ensure peaceful polling.

Women are set to play a significant role in the civic elections, as they outnumber male voters across the state.

According to election officials, around 2.88 lakh women are among the total eligible electorate of over 5.65 lakh, compared to 2.76 lakh men and 43 voters belonging to the third gender.

The number of women candidates is also almost equal to that of their male counterparts.

The over-month-long hectic campaign ended on Wednesday afternoon, with candidates and political parties making their final appeals to voters.

The ruling BJP has already secured 77 seats unopposed in eight municipal bodies, leaving 268 seats across 16 ULBs for direct electoral contests.

According to a State Election Commission (SEC) official, all 65 BJP candidates in five municipal bodies -- Kamalpur in Dhalai district, Santir Bazar in South Tripura district, and Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur in West Tripura district -- were declared elected unopposed as no opposition or other political parties fielded candidates in these seats.

The SEC official said that after the completion of the nomination withdrawal process on November 10, a total of 733 candidates remained in the fray for the 268 seats across 16 ULBs spread over the state's eight districts, including the AMC.

Of the 733 candidates, the BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates at 265, followed by the CPI-M with 228 and the Congress with 201. The BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), has fielded 10 candidates, while 29 Independents and nominees of other political parties are also contesting the elections.

The AMC, the largest urban local body in the state, has 51 seats, of which 25 are reserved for women. The remaining seats include 13 reserved for men and two for candidates of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, according to the official.

Polling will be held at 704 polling stations for the 268 contested seats out of a total of 345 seats across the 21 ULBs in the state. Votes will be counted on December 2.

To ensure peaceful polling, more than 10,000 security personnel, including around 3,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, are being deployed in different urban areas of the state.

According to the SEC official, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to provide 39 companies of CAPF, comprising over 3,000 personnel, for conducting the civic elections.

The Central forces will include personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). Apart from the Central forces, around 7,000 personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and state police were deployed in the urban areas going to polls.

The SEC has engaged 4,545 polling personnel to conduct the elections across the 16 ULBs where polling will take place. Women's participation is a key feature of the ULB polls.

Meanwhile, the gender composition of the electorate and candidates has emerged as a significant feature of the civic elections. According to the final electoral rolls, women account for 2.88 lakh of the approximately 5.65 lakh voters, compared to 2.76 lakh men and 43 third-gender voters.

The gender ratio stands at 1,044 women for every 1,000 men. Of the total 345 seats in the 21 ULBs, 162 have been reserved for women, while 80 seats have been earmarked for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and nine for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

The Agartala Municipal Corporation has 51 seats, including 25 reserved for women. The Agartala Municipality, subsequently renamed the Agartala Municipal Corporation, was established in 1871 during the reign of Maharaja Chandra Manikya (1862-1896) of the erstwhile princely state of Tripura.