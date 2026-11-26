MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das, who has challenged the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling to London to attend an event at the University of Oxford.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, told a single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan that discrepancies detected in Das's passport could also have implications for his Indian citizenship.

The Centre's law officer submitted that the discrepancies in the passport were being examined by the authorities and that an LOC had been issued against the activist.

However, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Das, told the High Court that he had not been informed about the issuance of any LOC against him.

The submissions came during the hearing of Das's plea challenging the action of the authorities in stopping him at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport when he was scheduled to travel to London.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court declined to entertain an urgent mentioning of the matter before Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Nitin Wasudeo Sambre.

Das's counsel had sought an immediate hearing, submitting that his flight to the United Kingdom was scheduled for Thursday evening and that the petition could become infructuous if not taken up urgently.

The counsel had told the High Court that Das was stopped at immigration, but no order or LOC restricting his overseas travel was shown to him.

However, the Acting Chief Justice declined the request for an urgent hearing on Wednesday and said the matter would be taken up on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on Wednesday that the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on November 23, seeking clarification regarding his place of birth.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a bi-weekly media briefing, said Das had also been advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response to the notice. Jaiswal said that a show-cause notice is issued when authorities detect discrepancies in a passport application and seek an explanation from the applicant.

The controversy erupted after Das claimed on social media that he had been stopped at the Delhi airport from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. However, the Delhi BJP disputed his version, maintaining that Das was scheduled to attend an event organised by the Oxford Union and not deliver a lecture at the university. The party also claimed that he had independently paid for registration for the event.