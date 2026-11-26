MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind endeavour, four microlight aircraft of the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles' on Thursday successfully landed and took off from the Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor on the Gujarat highway.

The civil-military cooperation came during the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, showcasing the historic demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took to his social media handle to share the video of landing and take-off operations and also lauded the remarkable feat achieved with meticulous and extensive coordination of the Indian Army and the NHAI.

He informed that the Indian Army's Team Mountain Eagles, participating in the Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition, successfully landed and took off from the highway between chainage Km 946 and Km 949.

“This remarkable feat underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and NHAI to developing world-class highway infrastructure that strengthens connectivity, drives economic growth and meets the strategic and operational needs of our Armed Forces,” Gadkari said.

He also congratulated the Indian Army's 'Team Mountain Eagles', NHAI and all the concerned authorities for their exemplary coordination and successful execution of this historic endeavour.

The Union Minister further said that this shows the potential of National Highways to facilitate aero-adventure, tourism and other emerging activities, wherever feasible, with appropriate safety measures and coordination.

He further said that the Modi government remains committed to building a robust, resilient and future-ready National Highway network that goes beyond connectivity to serve the nation's developmental, strategic and emergency-response needs.

The Wings of Valour and Unity Expedition was flagged off on November 14 and will conclude at Mhow on November 28 after traversing Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.