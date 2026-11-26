MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Op-Ed on the Constitution Day, highlighting its emphasis on constitutional awareness among citizens, democratic responsibilities and how this could power the vision of building a developed India, by strengthening the spirit of national unity.

Nitin Nabin also said that it was Narendra Modi-led BJP government that decided, a decade ago, to observe November 26 as the Constitution Day, every year.

Notably, it was on January 26, 1950 that the Constitution came into force. Two months ago, on November 26, 1949, this was adopted by the Constituent Assembly for“We, the People of India”.

The celebration of Constitution Day is to commemorate the moment of its adoption by the Constituent Assembly, in 1949.

Nitin Nabin, sharing the PM Modi's Op-Ed on Constitution Day, said that it highlights how deepening the constitutional awareness among citizens, especially the youth, can strengthen the spirit of national unity.

“Guided by this vision for Bharat's bright future, our government decided a decade ago to observe November 26 as Constitution Day,” he said in a post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared the article, describing it as a reflection on the transformative vision of the Constitution and its role in shaping a just, inclusive and empowered India.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's article on Constitution Day offers a profound reflection on the transformative vision of our Constitution and its role in shaping a just, inclusive and empowered India. It highlights how our Government is translating the constitutional ideals of dignity, equal opportunity, and social and economic justice into reality through various initiatives,” Singh wrote.

He also referred to the constitutional responsibilities of the Opposition, saying that disrupting democratic processes was no substitute for discharging its duties in a parliamentary democracy.

“The article also underscores the constitutional responsibilities of the Opposition, reminding us that disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for discharging its duties in a parliamentary democracy. A thoughtful read on our constitutional journey, its achievements and our collective responsibilities towards the future,” he added.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia also urged people to read the Prime Minister's article, describing the Constitution as the cornerstone of democracy and a guiding light for nation-building.

“The Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy and a guiding light for nation-building. Do read this article (Op-Ed) by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi to gain a fresh perspective on the values, rights, and duties enshrined in the Constitution, as well as the resolve to build a developed India,” Scindia wrote on 'X'.

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

–IANS

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