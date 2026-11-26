MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Property investors: hold for the medium term, as foreign buyers will return by end of 2027 Abu Dhabi property expert Ben Crompton, Managing Partner of Crompton Partners Estate Agents, reflects on 2026 and looks ahead to 2027

Ben Crompton has been working in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector for approximately 13 years, having co-founded Crompton Partners with his brother Barnaby in 2013, so he's well positioned to comment on the current and future state of the market. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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After a tough year, with regional tensions, and myriad challenges, including balancing rapid population growth and rising international investment with housing affordability, rental inflation and timely delivery of new residential supply, Ben summed up the local market in one word: resilience.

It's never been clearer that maintaining market stability, ensuring developer accountability and providing sufficient housing across different income brackets are critical to sustainable growth.

Geopolitical uncertainty, global economic volatility, oil price fluctuations and rising living costs present further challenges. Ultimately, Abu Dhabi must balance its ambitious development agenda with economic resilience, infrastructure capacity, affordability and long-term investor confidence, ensuring growth translates into a sustainable, liveable and internationally competitive economy.

Market outperformance

“Abu Dhabi had every reason to wobble this year, and it did not. Owners did not panic, prices held, and the market outperformed its peers in Dubai. If anything surprised me, it was how calmly the market absorbed a difficult period. That steadiness says more about the underlying fundamentals than any headline figure,” he said.

And while the data might show some significant property price rises across several well established capital city communities in 2026, Ben urges caution in analysis:“A good number of transactions are registered late, so the data can make growth look more recent than it really is. Most of the price growth people are talking about happened in 2025.”

“Since February 2026, the market has been flat or a little up,” he added, suggesting that that fact is supported by two things: relatively few residents leaving, and a steady flow of new expatriates arriving. On that basis, I do not see current valuations as stretched.”

Off-plan strategies

Off-plan property activity accelerated in 2026, largely because buyers perceive a shortage of stock in the market, and rising prices have reinforced that view, according to the real estate expert.

He suggests the popularity of buying off-plan suits a particular kind of investor:“Someone who wants to commit a relatively small initial deposit while taking a position on Abu Dhabi's long-term future. That is a reasonable strategy, but it is a bet on the future, and buyers should treat it as one,” he warned.

But what were the biggest challenges facing Abu Dhabi's property market in 2026?

Crompton suggests the two biggest challenges were the loss of overseas buyers and handover delays caused by import issues. However, he expects overseas buyers to return towards the end of 2027. And he suggests construction delays are likely to persist into next year, but should become less severe as supply chains settle.

New supply effects

Abu Dhabi looks set to see substantial new residential supply scheduled for delivery from 2027 onwards, but the question on most investors' minds is how well positioned is Abu Dhabi to absorb these properties?

Ben believes the scale of new supply is often overstated.“By our reading, new supply will remain below 4% until the end of 2030, and the real figure is likely to be lower once construction delays are taken into consideration.”

That in itself is not enough to put meaningful downward pressure on prices or rents, he posits, adding that“demand is not being tested by a wave of new stock; if anything, the shortage is the bigger story.”

Where will investors buy?

Based on Crompton Partners' proprietary data and available market trends, in terms of the capital's growing number of residential districts, he predicts that in 2027, Yas will remain a perennial favourite, with Disney and Sphere adding to an already strong leisure offer.

“Beyond the established names, I expect Marsa Al Saadiyat to prove popular, and Hudayriyat to keep launching new phases. In each case, demand follows a combination of infrastructure, lifestyle amenities and a credible long-term plan for the area,” he explained.

Next year will also continue seeing a shift in property buyer profiles. He explained that, perhaps understandably, international investors have been muted because of regional tensions, and the focus has shifted to people already living here, suggesting that:“Resident buyers, many of whom are choosing to own rather than rent, are carrying the market at the moment. I expect that to continue until overseas investors return, which I anticipate towards the end of 2027.”

A positive outlook for the capital

And he expects Abu Dhabi to outperform Dubai and the other emirates.“The reasons are straightforward: supply is low, and the economy is forecast to grow strongly in 2027.”

“Limited new stock combined with a growing economy and workforce is a combination that tends to support both prices and rents. I think the market is at a low-water mark now, and we can expect significant growth to begin towards the end of 2027 as jobs created by the economy are filled.”

But he offers a caveat – arguing that the emirate can still improve in the maturity of its regulatory framework, which remains less developed than in established international markets.

So what developments could fundamentally change the direction of Abu Dhabi's property market?

Crompton declared that government investment in jobs will matter more than anything else.“Economic growth should be broad-based, although oil and gas will remain a major part of it. More jobs mean a larger population, greater uptake of real estate and, in turn, growth in both rents and sales prices,” he added.

Final predictions

And finally, the real estate guru offers the following three predictions to buyers, investors or landlords entering the Abu Dhabi market in 2027.

“First, prices will stay broadly flat to slightly up through most of 2027 before growth picks up late in the year. Second, limited new supply will continue to support rents. Third, transaction activity will be driven by residents until overseas buyers return towards the end of 2027.”

“For anyone entering the market, the opportunity is in buying before that recovery is obvious. The main risk is timing: the recovery depends on new jobs being filled, so buyers should plan to hold for the medium term rather than expect a quick return.”

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About Crompton Partners: Crompton Partners Estate Agents is a multi-award-winning, British-owned real estate firm, launched in 2013 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

With over a decade of experience, the firm has built a reputation for integrity, innovation, and transparency – delivering exceptional service to clients across residential, commercial and corporate sectors. Co-founded by Ben Crompton, Crompton Partners has worked tirelessly to earn its solid reputation for delivering top-tier real estate services across the UAE. Specialising in residential sales and lettings in Abu Dhabi, the dynamic agency is known for its expert local knowledge and exceptional client care.

Crompton Partners is proud to serve some of the UAE's most prominent institutions, including ADIA, ADIC, Etihad Airways, Shell, JP Morgan, Rotana, NMC Hospitals, and Aldar Academies, among many others. The firm's teams work across all major investment zones in Abu Dhabi – from Reem Island to Saadiyat, Yas Island, and Al Ghadeer.

For more, please visit cromptonpartners

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