MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Malaysia's Petronas, through its wholly owned subsidiary Petronas LNG Ltd. (PLL), has delivered its first International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS-certified bio-liquefied natural gas (Bio-LNG) cargo from Malaysia to Japan in partnership with Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., the company said on November 26.

"The delivery marks a milestone in developing a renewable gas supply chain between the two companies and follows a memorandum of understanding signed by Petronas and Tokyo Gas on October 27, 2026, to expand cooperation across the LNG value chain and explore decarbonization opportunities," said the company.

The shipment also supports Tokyo Gas' efforts to contribute to Japan's target of introducing 1% renewable gas, including e-methane and biomethane, into its city gas supply by 2030.

The first Bio-LNG cargo, produced from palm oil mill effluent (POME), was co-loaded with conventional LNG at the Regasification Terminal Pengerang (RGTP) in Johor.

Petronas LNG Ltd. sourced the Bio-LNG through Petronas Energy & Gas Trading Sdn. Bhd. (PEGT), while the delivery was carried out using Petronas' established LNG infrastructure operated by Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB).

Petronas said the delivery demonstrates the group's integrated capabilities in providing lower-carbon energy solutions and supports its Energy Transition Strategy and pathway towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while creating new growth opportunities in cleaner and lower-carbon energy.