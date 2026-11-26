MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is discussing possible funding to complete the Kur-Terek 110/35/10 kV substation and provide power to planned social and infrastructure facilities in the Naryn region, according to the National Electric Grid of the Kyrgyz Republic OJSC.

The issue was discussed on November 24 at a working meeting chaired by the company's Board Chairman Zh. Turuskulov and attended by the management and staff of the Naryn Electric Grid Enterprise, heads of production departments and district electricity grid branches.

The meeting focused on preparing the enterprise's 2027 business plan, readiness for the autumn-winter period, preparations for the 36th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's independence in 2027, and key operational issues in the regional energy sector.

Participants discussed electricity supply for planned social and infrastructure facilities in the Naryn region, possible funding for power supply works, and the inclusion of these grid projects in the company's budget. Particular attention was given to completing and financing the Kur-Terek 110/35/10 kV substation, which had not previously been included in the company's budget.

During the working visit, Turuskulov also reviewed the current condition, construction progress and technical capabilities of existing and under-construction energy facilities, including the Naryn-1 110/35/10 kV and Naryn-2 35/10 kV substations.

The Naryn Electric Grid Enterprise is a regional branch of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan responsible for electricity transmission and distribution across Naryn region. Due to the region's mountainous terrain and harsh winter climate, completing high-voltage substations such as Kur-Terek and modernizing existing facilities like Naryn-1 and Naryn-2 are key to maintaining grid reliability and supporting new social infrastructure.