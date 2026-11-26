REVEILLE RESOURCES PLC

(“Reveille”, or the“Company”)

Update on Val Vedello Exploration Permit Application

Reveille Resources Plc [ AQSE: REV; OTCID: RVREF ], a uranium exploration and development company with a primary focus on Italy's largest historic uranium deposits, announces that its wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Futuro Energetico Italiano S.r.l. (“ FEI”), has received formal feedback, in the form of a request for supplementary information, from the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Ministero dell'Ambiente e della Sicurezza Energetica,“ MASE”) regarding the Environmental Impact Assessment (“ EIA”) submitted in July 2026 in connection with its exploration permit application for the Val Vedello uranium project in the Province of Sondrio, Lombardy, Italy.

Following its review of the technical and environmental documentation submitted by FEI, together with the observations received during the public consultation period, which closed on 2 November 2026, MASE's Technical Commission for Environmental Impact Assessment has issued a detailed request for supplementary technical information and environmental data to enable it to complete its assessment.

FEI has commenced the collection of the necessary data and the preparation of the supplementary technical documentation requested by MASE, with the objective of advancing the application towards a successful conclusion.

Val Vedello Exploration Programme

The proposed exploration programme, as submitted to MASE, envisages a three-year programme comprising 156 diamond core drill holes, totalling approximately 21,000 metres, to be undertaken from within the approximately 10.5 kilometres of existing underground galleries developed during the historical exploration activities conducted by AGIP Nucleare between 1975 and 1983.

The primary objective of the exploration programme is to verify the historical geological data, define a Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with recognised international reporting standards, and evaluate, on an updated scientific basis, the actual geological extent and spatial grade distribution of the deposit.

The request for supplementary information from MASE constitutes an ordinary procedural step within the EIA process, following its review of the documentation submitted by the Company and the observations received from relevant authorities and stakeholders during the public consultation period.

The supplementary information requested by MASE principally concerns geological and geotechnical assessments, hydrogeology, radiological protection, epidemiology, biodiversity, environmental monitoring, access infrastructure and operational safety.

Reveille reiterates that its application relates exclusively to mineral exploration activities.

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo, Executive Director of Reveille, commented:

“We are pleased to have received this feedback from MASE and welcome the opportunity to advance our understanding of Val Vedello, Italy's largest historic uranium deposit, where exploration activities ceased more than forty years ago.

The appointment of Dr Camillo Mario Pessina, whom we regard as the foremost expert on the Val Vedello project, is particularly important at this stage. His first-hand knowledge of the deposit, acquired during the original AGIP Nucleare exploration campaign, places us in a unique position to build upon the considerable historical work undertaken, address geological questions that remain unanswered and work towards the definition of a mineral resource in accordance with internationally recognised reporting standards.

There is a significant amount of positive and scientifically valuable work ahead of us. Beyond verifying the historical resource estimates, we have the opportunity to determine the true geological scale of Val Vedello and investigate whether its mineralisation extends significantly beyond the areas historically explored.

Equally important is the opportunity to establish, for the first time since the cessation of exploration activities more than four decades ago, a comprehensive and updated understanding of both the environmental characteristics of the project, guided by scientific research.

We wish to undertake this work hand in hand with the local communities, particularly the Municipality of Piateda, whose principal population centre lies approximately 14 kilometres by road from the exploration site. The collection and transparent sharing of modern, scientifically verified data will be of considerable value not only to Reveille and its shareholders, but also to the local population and the competent authorities.

Our immediate objective is exploration, scientific research and resource definition. We wish to replace historical uncertainties with accurate, contemporary and independently verifiable information, establishing a concrete scientific foundation upon which the full potential of Val Vedello can be objectively assessed.”

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