125,000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 125,000 A shares have been converted into 125,000 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 26 November 2026.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 31,021,179 A shares and 110,113,099 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 730,536,679.

Orion Corporation