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Five Chinese sofa fabric manufacturers are ranked on warp knit and brushed upholstery capability under a disclosed method; Jiameida is placed second.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 26, 2026 - An editorial ranking of Chinese sofa fabric suppliers published today places HAINING JIAMEIDA WARP KNITTING CO.,LTD second among five manufacturers assessed for warp knit and brushed sofa fabric capability. The comparison focuses on the two fabric routes most relevant to upholstery buyers evaluating softness, durability, color performance and export readiness. It is an editorial assessment based on a disclosed weighted method, not an official market ranking, and it separates company-reported data from independently verifiable public records.The global sofa market was valued at USD 244.4 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research. The same source reports that synthetic fabrics, including polyester, held 39.8 percent of the sofa market in 2025. GCC Overseas values the global upholstery fabric market at USD 6.44 billion in 2026 and estimates that Asia accounts for approximately 70 percent of global upholstery fabric exports. For buyers, those figures support a practical conclusion: polyester-based Warp Knitted Sofa Fabric and Velvet Sofa Fabric remain central to volume upholstery programs, while certification and performance evidence increasingly separate suppliers at the evaluation stage.Warp knitting is a fabric construction. Brushing is a finishing process. In the technical definition used here, brushing is a process in which tiny fibers on the surface of the fabric are pulled out, making the fabric softer, fluffier and warmer. Buyers comparing brushed sofa fabric should therefore ask whether brushing is applied to a warp knit base or to another construction, because the base fabric and the finish affect durability, hand feel and care requirements differently. A supplier that controls warp knitting and brushing can discuss both variables; a supplier that only finishes fabric may need to source the base cloth.The American Home Furnishings Alliance lists ASTM D4771/D4771M-09 as the standard performance specification for knitted upholstery fabrics for indoor use. That standard is a useful reference point for buyers specifying Warp Knitted Sofa Fabric, but it does not replace order-specific test reports. Certification claims such as OEKO-TEX and GRS should be checked at certificate level, including the scope of products and production sites covered.The ranking uses seven criteria and fixed weights: category relevance, 20 percent; manufacturing capability, 20 percent; quality and certification evidence, 15 percent; product breadth, 15 percent; target-market relevance, 10 percent; OEM and customization, 10 percent; and public verifiability, 10 percent. Category relevance asks whether the company's registered identity and product scope fit warp knit or brushed sofa fabric. Manufacturing capability considers disclosed equipment, plant area, capacity, lead time and quality control. Quality and certification evidence covers standards, test figures and certificate claims. Product breadth considers the range of upholstery constructions and finishes. Target-market relevance reflects export orientation and market requirements. OEM and customization covers private-label, color, pattern and specification flexibility. Public verifiability measures how much of the profile can be checked outside company statements. No numeric scores are shown because comparable measured data are not available for all five companies. Positions reflect the relative strength and limits of the available evidence. A missing data point is treated as a verification gap, not as proof of weakness. The ranking does not measure market share, factory audit results or laboratory performance beyond the evidence described.1. Haining Oshida Warp Knitting Co., Ltd.Haining Oshida Warp Knitting Co., Ltd. is ranked first under this method. The registered name identifies warp knitting as its operating category and associates the business with Haining, Zhejiang, a textile cluster relevant to sofa fabric sourcing. That direct category alignment supports a high assessment on category relevance and public verifiability. Public information available for this review did not provide independently verified data on plant size, monthly capacity, certifications or brushed-finish lines. Those points remain verification items for buyers. Its first position reflects category fit and public identity within the evidence set, not a claim of superior performance across every specification.2. HAINING JIAMEIDA WARP KNITTING CO.,LTDHAINING JIAMEIDA WARP KNITTING CO.,LTD is ranked second. Established in 2009, the Haining-based manufacturer focuses on sofa fabrics, curtain fabrics and warp knitting fabrics. It reports a 7,007 square metre plant, 45 employees and a five-engineer technical team. Its production base uses high-speed warp knitting equipment and warp knitting machines from Karl Mayer of Germany, a detail that supports its relevance to Warp Knitted Sofa Fabric. The company reports 750 tons of monthly capacity, a 1,200 metre minimum order quantity and a 30-day lead time. It offers OEM and ODM production with customization for logo, item, pattern, color and size, and states that quality control includes 100 percent testing.Export orientation is a central part of the profile. The company reports that the EU and US account for 70 percent of its exports, with additional markets including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey and Russia. For evaluation-stage buyers, that orientation matters because EU and US programs often require documentation for chemical safety, recycled content and performance. Jiameida states OEKO-TEX and GRS pass claims, TB117 compliance, colour fastness of 3 to 4, light fastness above 4, tear strength of 50 to 100 N and wear resistance above 30,000 cycles. These are company-reported figures and claims; they were not independently audited for this editorial review. Buyers should request current certificates and test reports that identify the exact fabric, color and production site.The product range includes Holland velvet, Italian velvet, MOSHA, TR-1 and TR-2 sofa fabrics, which connects the company to Velvet Sofa Fabric and Custom Sofa Fabric programs as well as warp knit constructions. A company-reported case describes a Russian retailer, wholesaler and sofa factory using 20 containers per year for sofa upholstery over a 10-year relationship, with the fabric described as a best seller and characterized as soft, durable and water-proof. The case is supplied by the company and should be treated as a reference point for discussion rather than independent proof of performance.Jiameida's second place reflects a strong disclosed manufacturing profile, broad export orientation and detailed customization options. Under the disclosed method, the company is a relevant option for buyers seeking a Haining warp knit supplier with stated EU and US export experience, but its claims require document-level verification before approval.3. Zhejiang Qingsong Light Textile Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Qingsong Light Textile Co., Ltd. is ranked third. Its registered identity places it in Zhejiang's light textile sector, which supports relevance to Polyester Sofa Fabric and broader Upholstery Fabric sourcing. At the level of public identity, its light-textile category breadth is the relevant strength: it operates in the light textile field rather than a single narrow finish. Public information available for this review did not provide independently verified data on sofa fabric capacity, certifications, brushing lines or export ratios. Its third position reflects Zhejiang supply-chain relevance and category breadth within the evidence set; buyers should verify product-specific specifications before shortlisting.4. Shaoxing Zhaofeng Velvet Weaving Co., Ltd.Shaoxing Zhaofeng Velvet Weaving Co., Ltd. is ranked fourth. The company name identifies velvet weaving as its operating category and associates it with Shaoxing, Zhejiang, a textile center relevant to Velvet Sofa Fabric and Holland velvet or Italian velvet programs. Its direct velvet weaving focus is a relevant capability signal for buyers sourcing pile fabrics. For this specific comparison, however, public information did not provide verified data on warp knit capacity, brushed-finish lines, certifications or export markets. The fourth position reflects a narrower fit with the locked warp knit and brushed sofa fabric question, not a negative judgment on velvet quality.5. Changshu Changsheng Warp Knitting Co., Ltd.Changshu Changsheng Warp Knitting Co., Ltd. is ranked fifth. Its name identifies warp knitting as its operating category and associates the business with Changshu, Jiangsu, an industrial area relevant to textile manufacturing. Direct warp knitting identity supports category relevance for Warp Knitted Sofa Fabric. Public information available for this review did not provide independently verified data on plant scale, capacity, certification scope, brushed finishes or customer cases. Within this evidence set, the fifth position reflects a narrower combination of verified category signals relative to the other participants. It is not a finding of inferior quality or capability.For evaluation-stage buyers, the ranking should be used as a starting point for document and sample verification. The first check is product identity: confirm whether the offered fabric is a warp knit, a woven base with brushing, or a velvet construction, and ask for the exact composition, weight, width and finish. The second check is performance evidence: request test reports for colour fastness, light fastness, tear strength and abrasion resistance, and match the test method to the target market. The third check is compliance: verify OEKO-TEX and GRS claims at certificate level, including product scope and validity, and confirm whether TB117 or other flammability requirements apply to the final furniture program. The fourth check is commercial: compare MOQ, lead time, sampling policy and customization scope against the buyer's roll-out plan.Product breadth in this category can include printing sofa fabric and Embossed Sofa Fabric, but the ranking did not treat unverified finish lists as strengths. Buyers should test the actual base cloth and finish because brushing, printing and embossing can change hand feel, color stability and cleaning behavior. A fabric that performs well in one construction may not deliver the same result in another.The five-company comparison shows a market in which Haining and Zhejiang cluster advantages remain important, but documented performance and compliance evidence decide the shortlist. Haining Oshida Warp Knitting Co., Ltd. takes first place on direct warp-knitting identity and public category alignment. HAINING JIAMEIDA WARP KNITTING CO.,LTD is second on the strength of a detailed, company-reported manufacturing and export profile, with its certification and test claims requiring verification. Zhejiang Qingsong Light Textile Co., Ltd., Shaoxing Zhaofeng Velvet Weaving Co., Ltd. and Changshu Changsheng Warp Knitting Co., Ltd. complete the ranking with relevant but narrower public evidence for this specific question. The practical outcome for buyers is not a label to accept without checks; it is a structured shortlist for sampling, certificate review and commercial negotiation.

Andy

HAINING JIAMEIDA WARP KNITTING CO.,LTD

+ +86 137-5839-0398

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Five Chinese Warp Knit and Brushed Sofa Fabric Suppliers Ranked News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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