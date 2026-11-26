Grub - An upcoming nationwide food marketplace connecting local restaurants, independent kitchens, culinary entrepreneurs, food creators and food lovers. Local Kitchens. Homemade Food. Real Flavor.

Press Release Subtitle/Summary (Maximum 160 characters) Optional but recommended. If used, make sure it's descriptive and builds on the headline.

- David J. Hirschfield, Founder & CEO of GrubLA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grub, an innovative digital food marketplace and social discovery platform, today announced its prelaunch initiative to transform how consumers discover local food, how culinary entrepreneurs grow their businesses and how food creators connect with their audiences.Founded by entrepreneur David J. Hirschfield in La Quinta, California, Grub is being developed as a comprehensive food ecosystem, beginning in California with a nationwide expansion strategy and long-term international ambitions.Under its signature message,“Everything Food. One Delicious Community,” Grub brings together three distinct communities:. I Love Food - Consumers looking to discover local restaurants, independent kitchens, homemade meals, specialty foods and culinary experiences.. I Make Food - Restaurateurs, licensed home-based food businesses, food trucks, independent chefs, bakers and culinary entrepreneurs seeking affordable digital tools to grow their businesses.. I Review Food - Food influencers, reviewers, bloggers and culinary content creators looking to expand their audiences and connect with local food businesses.An Affordable Alternative for Food EntrepreneursGrub plans to offer participating food businesses subscription-based memberships starting at $29.99 per month, with zero percentage-based platform sales commissions. Separate payment processing fees may apply.Planned features include personalized digital storefronts, interactive menus, online ordering, business management tools, marketing resources, AI-powered technology and dedicated QR codes that allow customers to access individual business profiles directly.Food creators will also be offered complimentary membership opportunities, personalized profiles and dedicated QR codes to help build their audiences and establish their presence within the Grub community.“Our vision is to create an inclusive digital ecosystem where local food businesses, culinary creators and consumers can thrive together,” said David J. Hirschfield, Founder of Grub.“We believe independent food entrepreneurs deserve affordable technology, greater visibility and the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with their customers.”Why Grub Instead of a Traditional?While consumers have historically associated websites with the extension, the evolution of the internet has introduced more meaningful and industry-specific domain extensions.The extension was intentionally selected to reflect the company's identity and dedication to everything food. Consumers can access the website simply by entering Grub into their internet browser no is necessary.Building the Founding CommunityGrub is currently welcoming prelaunch registrations and expressions of interest from food businesses, restaurateurs, culinary creators and consumers across the United States.The platform is under development, with an anticipated launch within approximately 90 days, subject to development milestones and applicable regulatory requirements.As part of its early-stage growth strategy, Grub is also open to preliminary inquiries from a select number of prospective founding investors who share its long-term vision.About GrubGrub is an emerging food technology company dedicated to connecting local food businesses, culinary entrepreneurs, content creators and consumers through an integrated digital marketplace and social discovery ecosystem.Its mission is to make food entrepreneurship more accessible, empower local businesses and create a vibrant community centered around the universal love of food.Local Kitchens. Homemade Food. Real Flavor.Media and General InquiriesDavid J. HirschfieldFounder, GrubWebsite:Email:...hen

David J Hirschfield

Grub

+1 760-567-9099

...hen

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Grub Announces Nationwide Marketplace for Homemade Food and Local Chefs News Provided By Grub November 26, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.