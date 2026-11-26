The five-day seasonal offer covers all website orders from November 26 to November 30, 2026, using the coupon code BFCM30.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GetAFollower, a provider of social media marketing and engagement services, has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer for 2026. The company is offering a 30% discount across all services available on its website from November 26 through November 30.

The five-day campaign begins on Thanksgiving, continues through Black Friday on November 27, and concludes on Cyber Monday on November 30. The offer is available to both first-time and returning customers.

Services Included in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offer

The seasonal discount applies to services across more than 60 social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Spotify, Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, Telegram, and others.

The offer covers various service categories, including followers, subscribers, likes, views, comments, shares, and other platform-specific engagement services.

Customers can select from the available packages based on their individual requirements. The same discount percentage applies across the website, allowing individuals, content creators, businesses, and brands to purchase services at reduced prices throughout the campaign period.

How to Access the Offer

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount is available directly through the GetAFollower website. Customers can select their preferred service and package and apply the coupon code at checkout.

Coupon Code: BFCM30

Discount: 30% off all website orders

Offer Period: November 26–30, 2026

Eligibility: New and existing customers

For example, a service package priced at $100 will cost $70 after applying the coupon code, excluding applicable taxes.

Customers can also earn points through the recently introduced GetAFollower Rewards Program. Reward points are calculated on the final amount paid after discounts and excluding VAT. Accumulated points can be converted into wallet credit for future purchases.

The seasonal offer is scheduled to conclude on November 30, 2026.

About GetAFollower

Established in 2011, GetAFollower provides social media marketing and engagement services to individuals, content creators, businesses, and brands worldwide.

The company offers a range of services and packages across more than 60 social media platforms, catering to different social media marketing requirements.

Ashley Winston

GetAFollower

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GetAFollower Announces 30% Off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 News Provided By Oasis Technology Solutions FZ-LLC November 26, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology...



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