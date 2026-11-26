Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2026

Brightening Lives 2027

Brightening Lives 2027

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2027, presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, returns this December with a month-long celebration of arts, entertainment and shared experiences for everyone at Marina Bay. In the days leading up to the spectacular New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks, visitors can look forward to the debut of Asian pop culture festival PACX Nights, the return of the Brightening Lives light projections showcasing artworks by artists with disabilities, as well as a wide range of entertainment options around the Bay.

Inspired by how sound waves travel, overlap, and amplify one another, this year's overarching theme, Resonance, celebrates the connections we share and the new beginnings that await. The theme comes to life across the month's programmes, culminating in a New Year's Eve waterfront spectacle of music, light and stories from the community.

This year's countdown will offer new ways for the public to be part of the celebrations, wherever they are. For the first time, members of the public, including those based abroad, can submit their Wishes for 2027 from 1 December at or the Marina Bay Singapore countdown website. Selected messages of hope, gratitude and aspirations for the year ahead will be displayed around the Bay as part of the countdown's visual experience. On 31 December, audiences near and far can also join in the celebrations through a livestream at @marinabaysg.

Brightening Lives returns this year with its signature light projection show, illuminating the façade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore nightly from 26 to 31 December 2026, 8:30pm to 10:30pm.

Presented in collaboration with The Majurity Trust, this year's edition welcomes North East Community Development Council (NECDC) and the Lim Family Foundation as new partners. Organised by NECDC, Shaping Hearts supports and nurtures artists with disabilities through the Kiat Lim–Shaping Hearts Awards, which comprise scholarships, bursaries and early intervention grants funded by the Lim Family Foundation, with Mr Kiat Lim as patron. The awards support artists at different stages of their artistic development.

Reflecting this year's theme of Resonance, Brightening Lives celebrates how different voices, perspectives and aspirations can come together to inspire and connect communities. Original artworks by ten artists, all recipients of the 2026 Kiat Lim–Shaping Hearts Awards, have been digitised and animated into a captivating light projection show illuminating the hotel's façade. Through their creativity and unique perspectives, these artists bring stories of hope, belonging and new possibilities to life, enriching the countdown celebrations and reminding us that everyone has something meaningful to contribute.

PACX Nights Makes its Debut, Celebrates Asian Pop Culture

Making its debut at the Bay this year, PACX Nights is an exciting festival celebrating Asian pop culture, taking place at the Bayfront Event Space from 23 to 31 December 2026. With free entry, the event brings food, music, fandom, gaming and style together across six themed zones, with different experiences and programmes throughout the festival.

Foodies can head to Taste Town for Singapore favourites and Asian delights, from street food stalls and boba bars, to dessert carts. Headlining the zone are celebrity chefs from Culinary Class Wars, including Kim Sung-Woon, who will host pop-ups serving their signature dishes. Visitors can also embark on a food passport trail and take on spicy challenges, check out a mukbang corner, or join chef masterclasses and other special dining experiences on selected dates.

Fans of K-drama and K-pop can look forward to FanFest HQ, the festival's fan experience hub, with stage appearances and meet-and-greets by Korean talents, including Luna from f(x). Visitors can also expect performances by homegrown talents such as Singaporean singer-songwriters Regina Song and Gareth Fernandez, Singapore based DJ crew and entertainment agency AOS collective and many more.

This December, Esplanade continues to shine the spotlight on local artistes through Come Together, its iconic series of free performances at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre. Visitors can look forward to New Year's Eve performances by both fan favourites and emerging artistes such as Shak & Bennett, Ilina Hats and Daniel Sid.

As Marina Bay moves towards midnight on New Year's Eve, Resonance will bring together music, light, projections, and fireworks in a seamless experience across the waterfront. A four-chapter fireworks show will unfold from 10:30pm in intervals into the first minutes of 2027, set to a soundtrack curated by acclaimed Singaporean DJ MYRNE. Adding to the spectacle, complementary pyrotechnics fired from curved pontoons in the bay will form part of this year's show design, to create a series of layered visual elements across the waterfront.

Also making its debut this year is the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown livestream at @marinabaysg, extending the festivities beyond the Bay and giving audiences at home and overseas another way to welcome 2027 together.

Audiences in Singapore and around the world can tune in to an ambient livestream of the action around the Bay, from 10:30pm Singapore Standard Time (SGT) / UTC+08:00. They can soak in the festive buzz of the crowds and take in a breathtaking aerial view of the midnight fireworks - all from the comfort of home.

For public safety and crowd management, access to key areas around Marina Bay and its surrounding districts will be regulated on New Year's Eve, and sectors will be closed once they reach capacity. Cycling will not be permitted at selected locations due to the high volume of pedestrians, and the open space carpark beside the Bayfront Event Space will be closed to the public.

Members of the public are encouraged to take public transport and plan their journeys in advance, as selected MRT station exits may be closed and longer waiting times can be expected during peak arrival and dispersal periods. Visitors should follow on-ground safety measures and instructions from security personnel.

The public can refer to the Crowd@MarinaBay map for timely updates on crowd levels on New Year's Eve and plan their routes and activities accordingly.

Refer to the media kit here for more details and visit for the latest information and updates.

Cheryl Wong

WhiteLabel PR

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MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2027 BRINGS ART, ASIAN POP CULTURE AND SHARED CELEBRATIONS TO THE BAY News Provided By WhiteLabel PR Pte Ltd November 26, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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