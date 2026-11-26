MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New role-based offshore hiring helps businesses add skilled finance, e-commerce, and operations support before the new year.

ANGELES CITY, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the holidays just around the corner, the shopping peak and year-end accounting deadlines are about to hit small and mid-sized businesses at the same time. Clark Outsourcing, a Philippines-based outsourcing company, today announced 11 new specialist roles that let businesses add dedicated offshore talent in finance, marketing, e-commerce, and operations without a lengthy local hiring process.A season that tests lean teamsAdobe forecasts that US consumers will spend a record $275.1 billion online this holiday season, up 6.7% from last year. Order volume, shipping coordination, store maintenance, and email campaigns all surge at once.Finance teams face a parallel squeeze. As businesses reach year-end close and prepare for tax season, a 2026 CFO Pulse Survey from Personiv, an eClerx division, found that 84% of senior finance and accounting leaders report a talent shortage, and 43% named senior accountants as the hardest roles to fill."The businesses we talk to aren't looking to build a department. They're looking for one or two capable people who can take over the work piling up right now," said Zack Williamson, CEO of Clark Outsourcing. "These roles came out of the positions our clients struggle to fill most, especially at this time of year."The new rolesFor year-end close and tax seasonAccounts Receivable SpecialistAccounts Payable SpecialistPayroll SpecialistTax AccountantMedical Billing SpecialistFor the holiday sales peakShopify DeveloperWordPress DeveloperEmail Marketing SpecialistDigital Marketing SpecialistLogistics CoordinatorFor reporting and decision-makingData AnalystHow the roles helpFinance teams can hand off recurring work such as invoicing, collections, vendor payments, payroll runs, and tax preparation, keeping month-end and year-end close on schedule.Healthcare practices can pass claim submission and billing follow-up to a dedicated Medical Billing Specialist as year-end volume builds.Ecommerce teams can add storefront development, site updates, and campaign support while traffic is at its highest.Marketing teams can add email and digital campaign execution without taking on a full-time local hire.Operations teams can add shipment tracking and vendor coordination during the busiest fulfillment weeks.How it worksClients choose a role, share their requirements, and are matched with a professional who works within the client's own tools and time-zone expectations. Each role has defined deliverables and outcomes, so businesses know what they are getting before they commit.Built for English-speaking marketsClark Outsourcing serves businesses in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The Philippines is a leading outsourcing destination because of its large English-proficient workforce and strong alignment with Western business practices.AvailabilityAll 11 roles are available now. Businesses can review role details and request a consultation at clarkoutsourcing.About Clark OutsourcingClark Outsourcing is a Philippines-based outsourcing company in Clark, Pampanga, providing dedicated offshore professionals to businesses in the US, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Canada. Its services cover finance and accounting, marketing, e-commerce, data, and operations support.

Daniel John Undag

Clark Outsourcing

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Clark Outsourcing Launches 11 Specialist Roles as Holiday Rush and Year-End Close Stretch Small Business Teams News Provided By Clark Outsourcing November 26, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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