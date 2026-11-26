The new em-smart series integrates advanced fiber, MOPA, and diode laser technologies to deliver precise and efficient engraving solutions for professional makers and workshops.

Designed for businesses and professional makers, the six new series cover diverse needs from routine metal identification to advanced multi-material engraving.

- Chancy

FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moving beyond one-size-fits-all laser solutions, em-smart brings together fiber, MOPA, dual-laser, and 3D marking technologies in a portfolio of desktop industrial laser systems. Designed for different processing requirements, its six product series serve applications ranging from everyday metal marking to multi-material engraving and advanced surface processing.

As a manufacturer of desktop laser marking and engraving equipment, em-smart has updated its official product portfolio, providing businesses, workshops, and professional users with a clearer overview of machine configurations, technical capabilities, and application scenarios.

em-smart's Six Laser Engraving Solutions

Rather than relying on a single laser configuration, em-smart's product portfolio addresses different stages of desktop laser processing, from everyday metal identification and batch marking to multi-material engraving, three-dimensional surface processing, and specialized metal applications.

To make these solutions more accessible, em-smart's 2026 Black Friday campaign runs from November 3 to November 30, offering discounts of up to 50% OFF, with prices starting at just $999. Explore the Black Friday 2026 offers for more details.

em-smart Basic – Professional Fiber Laser Marking

The em-smart Basic series is designed for professional metal marking and engraving operations. Available in 20W and 30W fiber laser configurations, the series supports applications involving stainless steel, aluminum, brass, copper, and other metals, as well as selected plastics and coated materials. Its detachable and rotatable laser head provides additional flexibility when processing larger, longer, or irregularly shaped objects.

Typical applications include jewelry personalization, tool identification, nameplates, serial numbers, QR codes, and small-batch industrial components. The series offers an accessible entry point for businesses seeking reliable fiber laser equipment for routine marking and production work.

em-smart AXI – 3D Dynamic Focusing

The em-smart AXI series combines fiber and diode laser sources with advanced three-axis dynamic focusing technology. The standard configuration features a 25W fiber laser and a 20W diode laser, while the AXI Ultra upgrades to a 60W MOPA fiber laser and a 40W diode laser.

With a 220 × 220 mm marking area and processing speeds of up to 15,000 mm/s, the series supports both flat-surface marking and three-dimensional engraving. Its dynamic focusing system accommodates curved, inclined, stepped, and irregular surfaces, making it suitable for premium customization and applications involving complex geometries.

Dual-Laser Solutions - Expanding Material Versatility

For users working with both metal and non-metal materials, the Dual series integrates fiber and diode laser sources into one desktop platform. The fiber laser handles metal marking, while the diode laser processes compatible materials such as wood, leather, and acrylic.

The Dual SE combines 20W fiber and 20W diode lasers with a 150 × 150 mm working area. The Dual 2 upgrades to a 30W MOPA fiber laser and 20W diode laser, with an expanded 200 × 200 mm working area. Its MOPA technology provides greater control over pulse parameters, supporting applications such as stainless steel color marking and detailed metal engraving. Both models serve customization studios, woodworking workshops, and small-scale commercial production.

em-smart Nova – Portable Fiber Laser Engraving

The em-smart Nova series focuses on portability and flexible operation. Available in 20W and 25W configurations, it features a foldable structure and weighs approximately 8.5 kg. With marking speeds of up to 10,000 mm/s, it is suited to mobile technicians, small studios, event operators, and businesses offering on-site personalization.

Applications include jewelry engraving, pet identification tags, metal labels, and personalized gifts. Optional rotary accessories extend its capabilities to cylindrical and curved objects.

em-smart MOPA – Advanced Metal Marking with JPT Laser

For more specialized metal processing, the em-smart MOPA series uses JPT MOPA fiber laser technology in 30W and 60W configurations. Adjustable pulse width and frequency provide greater control over marking effects and processing parameters.

Its capabilities include stainless steel color marking, high-contrast black marking on anodized aluminum, detailed metal engraving, and deeper material removal. With marking speeds of up to 15,000 mm/s, the series is designed for jewelry manufacturers, metal fabrication businesses, and professional customization studios.

Supporting More Informed Equipment Selection

By presenting product specifications, configuration differences, and application guidance in one place, em-smart aims to help first-time buyers and established businesses make more informed equipment decisions based on their specific production needs.

Josh

em-smart

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em-smart Expands Desktop Laser Portfolio, Integrating Fiber, MOPA, and 3D Marking Technologies News Provided By em-smart November 26, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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