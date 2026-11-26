MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Authorities issued notices to 175 hotels along major highways across Gujarat for unhygienic kitchens and unsafe food-handling practices following inspections under its statewide 'Operation Health' campaign, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Thursday.

The Food and Drugs Department inspected 691 highway hotels as part of the drive, finding poor kitchen hygiene, unclean premises, and unhygienic food-serving practices at 175 establishments.

"Following the notices, the operators voluntarily closed their establishments to undertake cleaning and make improvements in accordance with food safety regulations," the Minister said.

The remaining 516 hotels, found to be in satisfactory condition, were also instructed to undertake further improvements. The department also found suspicious and unhygienic food stock at 14 hotels during the inspections.

The stock was destroyed on the spot, while samples were collected and sent to laboratories for analysis.

Pansheriya said, "Officials had been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against the concerned hotel operators if laboratory reports found the samples to be substandard or revealed serious deficiencies."

Action could include filing cases before the competent court and permanently sealing the establishments. The inspections form part of a wider statewide campaign to ensure consumers receive safe and hygienic food.

A total of 1,477 locations, including ice cream and frozen dessert units and major highway hotels, have been inspected under the initiative.

Of the 786 ice cream and frozen dessert units inspected, 590 were found to be selling only ice cream, 32 only frozen desserts, while 164 were selling both products.

"Following directions, the department had begun ensuring that mandatory display boards were installed at the relevant outlets to distinguish between ice cream and frozen desserts. The move is aimed at preventing consumers from being misled by being sold frozen desserts in the name of ice cream," he added.

Issuing instructions on food safety standards, Pansheriya said cleanliness must be maintained in the kitchens of all hotels, restaurants and student hostels, irrespective of whether they fall under municipal corporation limits or areas administered by the state Health Department.

He said staff members and waiters at food establishments must wear hand gloves and head caps and strictly follow all prescribed hygiene requirements.

"Obtaining pure and wholesome food is a fundamental right of every consumer," the Minister said, appealing to citizens to remain vigilant about food safety.

He warned that if any hotel or food establishment served unhygienic food or a food poisoning incident occurred, the concerned operator would bear full responsibility.

The Minister also urged consumers to question hotel operators about kitchen hygiene and the handling of uncovered food.

"Citizens who notice unhygienic conditions or negligence can lodge complaints with the district offices of the Food and Drugs Regulatory Authority, which would take immediate action," he said.

The department will continue the 'Operation Health' campaign in the coming period.