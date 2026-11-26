MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state government had taken several steps to ensure the welfare of police personnel and their families, and would continue to take appropriate decisions in this regard in accordance with the rules and legal provisions.

He was speaking at a tribute ceremony organised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Association at the Gateway of India in Mumbai to pay homage to the security personnel and innocent civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the Pahalgam terror attack.

During the event, he inaugurated a well-equipped ambulance provided by the association for police families.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister noted that November 26 marks Constitution Day-an occasion to express gratitude to the Constitution gifted to the nation by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar-while also serving as a day to remember the police officers, jawans, and citizens martyred in the cowardly 26/11 terror strikes on Mumbai.

He stated that the 26/11 attack was not merely an assault on the Taj Hotel, Trident, or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, but an attack on India's sovereignty and Constitution.

The police and security forces confronted the terrorists with unmatched valour, he said, adding that martyr Tukaram Omble's sacrifice in capturing Ajmal Kasab alive-without regard for his own life-exposed the face of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism before the world.

“Mumbai did not stop then, and it will never stop. No terrorist can break the resolve of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India. The entire nation stands united against terrorism,” Fadnavis said.

Calling the Pahalgam attack a blot on humanity, he added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has demonstrated that attacks on its jawans or citizens will not be tolerated.

Fadnavis further said the government will take positive steps to address issues raised by the Maharashtra Police Boys Association, highlighting ongoing decisions regarding police recruitment, training, concerns of police personnel's children, and police family welfare.

Earlier, the CM warned that India has become far more capable of deterring and avenging cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the gathering after paying tribute to security personnel and victims at another function in Mumbai, Fadnavis framed the 26/11 attacks as more than an assault on specific landmarks.

"We pay tribute today to the martyrs of the cowardly attack on Mumbai on 26/11. This attack was not on the Taj Hotel, Trident, or CSMT; it was an attack on India's sovereignty," he said.

"It was an attempt to challenge India's sovereignty. It was an attack on the Constitution of India," he added.

Fadnavis recalled that the attackers deliberately chose crowded locations frequented by large numbers of foreign nationals to maximize casualties and project globally that they had struck India, before being confronted by security forces.

He honoured officers who fell during the siege, including Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte, and NSG commando Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Highlighting the courage of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, the CM noted that he confronted the lone surviving gunman, Ajmal Kasab, armed only with a baton.

"Even as bullets struck his body, Tukaram Omble did not care and held onto Kasab," he said.

"Because Kasab was caught alive, we could expose Pakistan's mask before the entire world. The world accepted that this attack was state-sponsored by Pakistan. We could show the world that Pakistan is a terrorist nation. That is why we can never forget this day, and we must never allow such an attack to happen again," he noted.