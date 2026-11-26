MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Eighteen years after the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, India has moved forward with a strong national security doctrine, while Pakistan is a nation that not only continues to fund terror but also lives in denial.

While nine of the terrorists who struck Mumbai were killed during the attack, Ajmal Kasab was captured by an unarmed and brave Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Tukaram Gopal Omble, at the sacrifice of his own life.

Thanks to his brave actions, the Indian investigators could begin the probe with a direct Pakistan link to the attacks. Kasab was hanged at the Yerwada jail in Pune, and this ensured that all ten terrorists who struck Mumbai that fateful night were brought to justice.

However, there are 15 others living in Pakistan who meticulously planned the attack and even coordinated it with live instructions. These persons remain in Pakistan and under the watch of the establishment. Most of them are living comfortable lives, and despite India's requests and warnings, these persons live in Pakistan as they are top assets of the state.

This list comprises officials of the ISI and Pakistan Army, both serving and retired. There are others who are part of Lashkar-e-Taiba who too live under state-sponsored protection.

Majors Iqbal and Sameer Ali, the ISI handlers for David Headley, the man who carried out the reconnaissance of the targets, live normal lives in Pakistan. They played an important role not just in handling Headley, but also in overseeing training and logistics that led up to the attack.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that Major Iqbal continued to serve in the ISI after the attacks. He was shifted between regions and given various Intelligence assignments post the attack. Major Ali, on the other hand, lives in Karachi. Interestingly, despite details being available on these persons, Pakistan continues to maintain that they do not exist.

Colonel Hamza coordinated the logistics, recruitment and funding for the attacks. Major Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed was the intermediary between Headley and the Lashkar. While Syed was arrested briefly in Pakistan and let off without a trial, the existence of Colonel Hamza is, till date, denied by Pakistan.

Intelligence on these persons indicates that Syed lives in Lahore and was roped in for the attacks, a year after his retirement in 2007. Colonel Hamza, on the other hand, is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and maintains a low profile.

Pakistan denies his existence as well.

Another shadowy character who possibly played the biggest role in the attacks is Sajid Mir.

Pakistan denies his existence despite India having ample proof of his involvement in the attacks. Prior to the Headley reconnaissance, Mir had visited India as a cricket fan. This set the tone for the survey of the targets that were eventually hit during the attacks.

Pakistan at first tried to pass off Mir as a Maulana in Karachi. Later, his existence was denied, and then Pakistan said that he was untraceable. After claiming that he had died, he was abruptly arrested and convicted on terror financing charges.

An official said that Mir's conviction was a mere hogwash due to growing pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He is currently in custody in Lahore.

Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the Lashkar and the ideological mentor to the ten terrorists, was arrested in 2019, yet again due to pressure from the FATF. He is said to be in prison, but Intelligence assessments say that he is in Lahore and kept in a heavily guarded house, not jail.

Zaki-ur-Rehman, the second-in-command of the outfit, was arrested post the attacks, but granted bail. With the international agencies keeping a close watch on him, he was re-arrested in 2021 and sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment. He is said to be living a comfortable life inside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Abdul Rahman Makki, another key player, served a brief term in jail in 2020 in a terror-financing case. He died in Lahore following a heart attack in 2024.

Three others, Zarrar Shah, Abul-al-Qama and Yusuf Muzammil, who played a major role in logistics and maritime operations during the attack, remain in Pakistan. Shah was briefly arrested and post his release, lives in Rawalpindi, while shuttling to Muridke.

While Qama has been arrested, Muzammil roams around freely and oversees operations of the Lashkar from Muridke.

The others, Amjad Khan, Shahid Jamal Riaz, Zafar Iqbal, Iftikhar Ali and Shahid Ghafoor, who also played key roles in logistics and maritime operations, are all living in Pakistan. They were placed on the Most Wanted List in 2020 by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Pakistan today maintains that they are absconding, while Indian Intelligence agencies note that these persons are very much working closely with the Lashkar.

Another official said that the status of these persons is unlikely to change. Pakistan will continue to deny their existence and also ignore requests by India to bring them to justice. These persons are all too important for the Pakistani establishment, and hence they would continue to enjoy protected status.

The involvement of most of these persons clearly indicates how the Mumbai 26/11 attacks were not just an act of terror but a state-sponsored act of terror. The establishment did not just approve of the attack, but was directly involved in the planning, raising of funds and logistics. An attack of such a magnitude could not have been launched by the Lashkar unless it had the complete backing of the state, an official said.