MENAFN - IANS) Patiala, Nov 26 (IANS) Despite sustained efforts by the administration and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to curb stubble burning, incidents of crop residue burning continue to be reported across the state. According to data released by the PPCB, a total of 7,159 stubble burning incidents were reported across the state till November 25.

Of these, 6,924 locations were inspected in the field, while crop residue burning was confirmed at 2,780 locations.

According to the data, environmental compensation (EC) was imposed on 2,484 farmers for stubble burning. A total penalty of Rs 12.49 crore (Rs 12,49,95,000) was assessed, of which Rs 4,52,000 has been recovered so far.

Additionally, FIRs have been registered in 2,188 cases under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Red entries have also been made in the revenue records of 2,295 farmers.

Patiala district reported a significant number of stubble burning incidents, with 445 cases recorded so far. Of these, 441 locations were inspected, and crop residue burning was confirmed at 267 locations.

Environmental compensation was imposed in 234 cases in the district, with a total penalty of Rs 11.65 lakh (Rs 11,65,000). Of this amount, Rs 5.10 lakh has been recovered.

FIRs have been registered in 265 stubble burning cases in Patiala district, while red entries have been made in the revenue records of 214 farmers. The district administration has also issued 689 warning notices.

Among the districts, Ferozepur has recorded the highest number of stubble burning incidents at 918. It is followed by Sangrur with 810 cases, Tarn Taran with 711, Bathinda with 650 and Patiala with 445 incidents. Moga has reported 417 cases.

According to the report, harvesting has been completed across 99.84 per cent of the state's total paddy area of 32.87096 lakh hectares.

Meanwhile, at the state level, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against officials concerned in 41 cases. However, the report records no challans issued or suspensions of officials.

The figures are based on the Punjab Pollution Control Board's CAQMS Monitoring and Enforcement Action Report, as of November 25.