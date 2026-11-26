New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Fitch Ratings has maintained a 'Neutral' outlook for global sovereigns in 2027, expecting broadly stable economic and credit conditions despite rising government debt, higher borrowing costs and growing pressure on public finances across major economies. In its Global Sovereigns Outlook 2027, the rating agency projected global government debt to rise by more than USD 7 trillion next year to USD 115 trillion, equivalent to 88 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP), highlighting the challenges governments face in managing their finances.

Fitch expects global economic growth to remain broadly stable at around 2.5 per cent in 2027, supported by steady trade conditions and continued investment in artificial intelligence. It also expects inflationary pressures to ease as oil prices decline, subject to a tentative de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. However, higher borrowing costs are expected to increase the burden of servicing government debt as countries refinance maturing obligations at prevailing market rates. "Fiscal pressures will be greatest on the most indebted sovereigns," Fitch said, adding that political divisions and rising social discontent could make efforts to reduce government deficits more difficult. The agency expects the median global government budget deficit to remain unchanged at 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2027, while the median government debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to ease marginally to 54.8 per cent from 55 per cent in 2026. Fitch has revised its outlook for North America and Western Europe to 'Deteriorating' from 'Neutral', citing high debt levels and difficulties in implementing fiscal consolidation. The outlooks for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa have improved to 'Neutral' from 'Deteriorating'. The agency also warned that renewed disruptions to oil supplies from the Gulf, a major bond market shock or a sharp correction in AI-related investment could weaken the global economic outlook. A material increase in borrowing costs or fiscal pressures could prompt Fitch to revise its global sovereign outlook to 'Deteriorating'. (ANI)