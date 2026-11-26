New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Mauritian counterpart, Dhananjay Ritish Ramful, in New Delhi on Thursday on the sidelines of the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting, reviewing key pillars of bilateral cooperation. During the discussions, the two leaders took stock of the ongoing progress under India's Special Economic Package for Mauritius and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

"A great pleasure to meet FM @RitishRamful of Mauritius on the sidelines of the @IORAofficial Council of Ministers meeting," Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting. "Reviewed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including progress under the Special Economic Package. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership and supporting Mauritius' development priorities under India's #VisionMAHASAGAR and #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," he added.

A great pleasure to meet FM @RitishRamful of Mauritius on the sidelines of the @IORAofficial Council of Ministers meeting. Reviewed key areas of our bilateral relationship, including progress under the Special Economic Package. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership and supporting Mauritius' development priorities under India's #VisionMAHASAGAR and #NeighbourhoodFirst policy. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2026

Ramful arrived in the national capital earlier on Thursday to represent Mauritius at the high-level regional gathering. Marking his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the longstanding bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Port Louis. "Strengthening our enduring partnership with a close friend and valued partner in the Indian Ocean," Jaiswal posted, noting that "H.E. Mr. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Cooperation of Mauritius, arrives in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

India is hosting the 25th Council of Ministers Meeting under its 2025-2027 IORA chairship. Representatives from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners are converging in New Delhi to review regional cooperation frameworks and chart future policy priorities across the Indian Ocean Region. The 25th Council of Ministers Meeting will be preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting from November 25 to 26 in the national capital, according to the MEA.

The high-level gathering comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region and is expected to deliberate on the future policy direction of the association, review existing regional cooperation frameworks and identify new areas of collaboration. India's chairship of IORA for 2025-2027 is guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".The MEA said the New Delhi meeting would "underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development". The discussions will also reaffirm India's commitment to its MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), which aims to promote collective action for an open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order.

Several other foreign dignitaries are arriving in India between November 25 and 27 for the meeting. These include Somalia's State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan and Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. Representatives from Malaysia, the UAE, Australia and Indonesia are also expected to participate. The Council of Ministers is IORA's highest decision-making body and provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, while the Committee of Senior Officials reviews the implementation of decisions taken by the Council and coordinates its work programmes. (ANI)