New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Indian banks are expected to maintain steady financial performance in the financial year ending March 2028 (FY28), with the bad loan ratio likely to remain below 2 per cent despite some increase in asset-quality pressures, according to a report by Fitch Ratings. The rating agency expects loan growth in the Indian banking sector to remain buoyant at around 15 per cent in FY28, supported by solid economic growth. A modest increase in policy interest rates is also expected to support banks' net interest margins (NIMs) and earnings.

"Fitch expects Indian banks' financial performance to remain steady in the financial year ending March 2028 (FY28) as solid economic growth keeps loan growth buoyant at around 15%, while a modest increase in the policy rate supports NIMs and earnings," the report said. Fitch expects profitability to remain stable, supported by wider interest margins, improving cost efficiency and strong pre-provision earnings. It said banks are likely to benefit from the faster transmission of higher interest rates to lending rates, while deposit costs are expected to rise at a slower pace amid reasonable liquidity conditions in the banking sector.

"We expect interest rates to rise slightly amid near-term inflationary pressures. This should support NIMs due to the swift pass-through of higher interest rates to loans, while deposit costs will rise less amid reasonable sector liquidity," the report said. The rating agency also highlighted the role of digitalisation in improving banks' cost structures. Mergers among state-owned banks have further enhanced operating efficiencies, supporting their ability to maintain profitability. The agency forecasts credit costs to rise to around 0.8 per cent of gross loans in FY28 from an estimated 0.6 per cent in FY27. The adoption of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisioning is expected to drive much of this increase.

Despite the expected rise in credit costs, Fitch believes the overall bad loan ratio will remain under control. "However, we expect the NPL ratio to remain below 2% in FY28 due to continued write-offs and an expanding denominator," the report said. The agency added that steady recoveries and write-offs should help offset the increase in new non-performing loans. Stronger pre-provision earnings are also expected to help banks absorb higher credit costs without a significant impact on profitability. Fitch said sustained internal capital generation should support banks' core capital buffers. However, strong loan growth and the introduction of ECL provisioning are likely to limit further improvement in capital ratios.

In its outlook for developed markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Fitch expects banking conditions to remain broadly stable in 2027, with higher interest rates supporting net interest margins and earnings in most markets. The sector outlook is neutral in four of the seven markets, while Japan and Hong Kong have an improving outlook and Australia has a deteriorating outlook. Fitch expects Japan's interest rate normalisation to support bank earnings, while easing commercial real estate stress and stronger wealth management revenues are likely to benefit banks in Hong Kong. Australia faces pressure from higher-for-longer interest rates, a weakening labour market, rising impaired loans and increased operating costs. (ANI)