Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday said the Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission to hold 'Samvidhan Raksha March' on Constitution Day, despite his party assuring that the programme would remain peaceful. Speaking to ANI, Punia said, "Mallikarjun Kharge is the most senior parliamentarian in India today. Having risen from the level of a block president to his current position as national president, he is well-versed in the rules and requirements. Despite this, permission for the march was denied. Yet, when leaders from the ruling party move around, no one even questions them."

"We provided a guarantee—we assured them that the event would remain peaceful under any circumstances—but despite this, the administration has adopted a biased attitude. This raises concerns that the administration might also be complicit in manipulating the electoral process," he added. Punia also questioned the permission granted to programmes involving AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad, alleging that the events were organised with the BJP's backing.“Well, that is their own event. It is an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party. If they are asked, and an investigation is done, it will come to light. Everyone knows, and the public knows it too,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the party's 'Samvidhan Raksha' march in Lucknow today. The Congress will organise massive Samvidhan Raksha Marches across all states on November 26, marking Constitution Day, as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution. The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP will rally in Lucknow, sending out a key message ahead of the state polls in 2027. In a statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that every Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will organise the march in its respective state, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge participating in the march in Lucknow on November 26. Each march will begin at a statue of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar or Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising the Congress party's commitment to protecting the Constitution. Following the tribute to the founding fathers, Congress workers and citizens will read the Preamble aloud, recalling the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and take a solemn oath to protect the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Aseem Waqar also criticised the denial of permission for the march, saying the party would continue to raise its voice in defence of the Constitution. He said the Congress had given the country its Constitution and was now fighting to protect it, while alleging that the BJP wanted to change it. He said Congress workers and leaders would stand with Kharge during the programme in Lucknow. Waqar also alleged that the BJP was attempting to disrupt the Congress's march by organising a Gaurav Yatra on the same day. On the seat-sharing discussions with the Samajwadi Party, Waqar said the Congress would not compromise on contesting 26 seats.“The Congress party will not compromise on twenty-six seats,” he said, adding that he felt Akhilesh Yadav might be considering contesting the elections alone.