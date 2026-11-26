New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party had come a long way since its formation, highlighting its governments in Delhi and Punjab and its political presence in several other states on its foundation day. In a post on X, Kejriwal recalled the questions raised about the party when it was formed and said it had not only endured but also earned the trust and support of people across the country. He said the party had formed governments in Delhi and Punjab and received the support of people in Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Gujarat.

आज हमारी पार्टी का स्थापना दिवस है। बहुत कम समय में एक लंबा सफ़र तय किया है हमने। जब पार्टी बनी थी तो हम पर बहुत से सवाल खड़े हुए थे.. क्या हम कुछ कर पाएंगे? ये पार्टी कितने दिन टिकेगी? भला इन लोगों को राजनीति की क्या समझ? लेकिन हम टिके भी रहे और पूरे देश का दिल भी जीता। हमने दिल्ली में सरकार बनाई, पंजाब में सरकार बनाई, जम्मू-कश्मीर से लेकर गोवा-गुजरात तक हमें भारत के लोगों का विश्वास और प्यार मिला। हमने काम की राजनीति की, शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य पर बात की। हमें राजनीति बदल नहीं पाई, बल्कि हमने राजनीति को बदल दिया। अभी बहुत कुछ करना है। देश के लिए बहुत काम करना है। हम न डरेंगे न पीछे हटेंगे। आम आदमी पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं और हमारे समर्थकों को स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2026

“Today is our party's foundation day. In a very short time, we have come a long way. When the party was formed, many questions were raised about us... Would we be able to achieve anything? How long would this party last? What do these people know about politics, anyway?” he wrote.“But we not only endured, but we also won the hearts of the entire country. We formed a government in Delhi, we formed a government in Punjab, and from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa and Gujarat, we earned the trust and love of the people of India. We focused on getting things done and talked about education and healthcare. Politics could not change us; instead, we changed politics,” he added.

He further said that there was still much work to be done for the country and asserted that the party would neither be afraid nor back down.“There is still much to do. There is a great deal of work to be done for the country. We will neither be afraid nor back down,” he said. Kejriwal also extended his wishes to AAP workers and supporters on the party's foundation day.“Heartfelt wishes to all Aam Aadmi Party workers and our supporters on foundation day,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal from the 2011 India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, a civil motion against the backdrop of corruption scandals that came to light during the UPA government. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949. (ANI)