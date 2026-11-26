Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress, and the broader INDIA bloc on Thursday, dismissing the SP's pledge to release three manifestos as a tactic to deceive voters ahead of state elections.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak accused opposition parties of attempting to mislead voters with false promises while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has delivered on its governance pledges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "No matter how much the Samajwadi Party, Congress and INDIA alliance try to change their image, the people of Uttar Pradesh know the truth. The Samajwadi Party's promise of issuing three manifestos is simply an attempt to mislead voters with false promises. The BJP, under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, has fulfilled its commitments, while the opposition relies on appeasement politics," Brajesh Pathak told ANI.

Addressing the emerging alliance between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandrashekhar Azad, Pathak dismissed their electoral footprint in the state. He said, "Owaisi or Azam Khan have no political standing in Uttar Pradesh. Their parties largely rely on minority votes."

Echoing the criticism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted the Congress over its 'Samvidhan Raksha March' and slammed the Samajwadi Party for timing the release of its manifesto with Constitution Day.“The Bharatiya Janata Party is a champion of the Constitution and a true follower of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Congress is just putting on an act; it's a party that murders the Constitution. The Samajwadi Party, which makes a mockery of the Constitution, has chosen Constitution Day to release its manifesto. This makes it seem like they both want to insult Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution,” Maurya told ANI.

Maurya alleged that past SP administrations disrespected Ambedkar's legacy by renaming a medical college originally named after him and failing to condemn derogatory remarks made by party leaders. He added,“If these people had respected the Constitution during their rule. They would have respected the Constitution. They wouldn't have changed the name of the medical college named after the Constitution's architect, Babasaheb. Mohammad Azam Khan called Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar things like a 'land mafia' in Ghaziabad.”

Questioning the opposition's moral authority to observe Constitution Day, the deputy chief minister accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of remaining silent during past controversies while highlighting the BJP's development of the 'Panch Teerth' memorials dedicated to Ambedkar.“They insulted him using that same tactic, but Shri Akhilesh Yadav just kept smiling. So, they have no moral right to celebrate Constitution Day here. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also a devoted follower of the Constitution, a true follower of Babasaheb, and the one who built his Panch Teerths,” Maurya said.

Dismissing suggestions that the Samajwadi Party can be a challenge for the BJP, Maurya said,“For the Bharatiya Janata Party, the SP challenge wasn't, isn't, and never will be a challenge. The Samajwadi Party isn't in Uttar Pradesh, and it isn't going to be there in the future either.”

Maurya also aimed at Akhilesh Yadav's political track record, alleging that the former chief minister has prioritised casteism and nepotism over the welfare of Dalits and backward classes. Maurya added,“Even though he's (Akhilesh Yadav ) been a Chief Minister, a multiple-term MP, and the late Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, he still hasn't learned to respect the feelings of the people of Uttar Pradesh. He hasn't learned to respect the backward classes and Dalits. He has only engaged in appeasement, casteism, and nepotism.”

Expressing confidence in the BJP's long-term electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh, Maurya predicted uninterrupted terms for the ruling party over the next two decades.“We can say with full confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party government will be formed for a third time, for a fourth time, for a fifth time, and will keep getting formed right up to 2047,” Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the party's 'Samvidhan Raksha' march in Lucknow today. Posters announcing the march have been displayed outside the residence of State Congress unit chief Aradhana Misra 'Mona'. The Congress will organise massive Samvidhan Raksha Marches across all states, as part of its campaign to safeguard the Constitution, the official release stated. The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP will rally in Lucknow, sending out a key message ahead of the state polls in 2027.