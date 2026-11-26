In a deeply shocking piece of news, a 22-year-old new father was allegedly brutally beaten to death by his friends for wanting to cut ties after welcoming his daughter in Bengaluru. The victim's family has alleged that his friends were repeatedly threatening and harassing him, to meet them whenever they summoned him. The deceased, Ambar, was a resident of Horamavu, and he worked in lift repair. Originally from Nepal, his family had moved to Bengaluru 25 years ago. Ambar married Pooja Chhetri in 2024, and the couple welcomed a baby girl about a week before his death.

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