A 19-year-old woman in Etawah's Jaswantnagar police station area was nearly abducted from outside her home on Tuesday, November 25, when a youth from her neighbourhood arrived with a group of men and tried to drag her into a car to marry her.

The family lives in a village about 5 km from the district headquarters. Her father and four brothers make up the household. Her mother died in a road accident three years ago, and three brothers work outside the village. She lives with her father and younger brother, and the family had recently finalised a marriage alliance for her.

The accused, Nikhil, is the son of Satish Diwakar, who oversees farming work and lives one neighbourhood away. Villagers said the family is well-off. Nikhil occasionally drives a truck but spends most of his time moving around the village. Cases are registered against him and he was jailed at one point before being released on bail.

Speaking to the media, the young woman said Nikhil had been harassing her for a long time. She studied up to high school but had to stop because of him, and she rarely leaves the house. She said she stayed silent out of fear of being defamed and had told her family once before. She said he threatened to shoot her, run a truck over her and throw acid on her face.

Her family went to his house at one stage, and his father assured them his son would not repeat the behaviour. The harassment continued, and he also tried to defame her by posting her photograph on social media.

On Tuesday morning, she was sweeping outside when Nikhil arrived in two cars with several men. She said he told her he had come to marry her and dragged her by the hair towards the vehicle. Her brother and father came out, and they were assaulted as well. The group fled when neighbours arrived.

Her brother said he was on the roof discussing wedding arrangements with their father when he heard her scream. He said around 10 to 12 men arrived in two vehicles, molested her in front of everyone and repeatedly told her to marry them or they would put her in the vehicle and take her away. He said one man carried a country-made pistol and a weapon, and that he was dragged and beaten when he tried to intervene, leaving his hands and legs scraped and his clothes torn.

He said something similar happened 10 to 15 days earlier, and that the accused had previously fired at a family member. He alleged that police made his sister sign a blank sheet, wrote what they wanted and released the accused. He said the complaint of molestation was recorded as an assault case.

The family met the SP, who said she had directed Jaswantnagar police to investigate, and that further action would follow the inquiry.