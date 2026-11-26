EU Warns of Growing Suffering in Gaza as Aid Access Remains Limited
(MENAFN) The European Union warned on Wednesday that humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip remain extremely critical, accusing Israel of imposing restrictions that prevent relief organizations from delivering essential assistance to Palestinians facing growing hardships.
"People are living in the tents. The tents are obviously wet. Children are dying of the diseases that are spreading around, and we don't have the possibility to help them because the access is limited by Israel," European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told journalists during a midday briefing in Brussels.
Hrncirova explained that humanitarian organizations frequently have access to just one border crossing, making it difficult to transport sufficient supplies into the territory. She called for additional crossings to be reopened to facilitate the movement of urgently required relief materials.
She also highlighted difficulties surrounding the delivery of temporary shelter equipment, explaining that tents and materials needed to construct accommodation remain inside trucks waiting at the border because Israeli authorities classify them as dual-use goods and prohibit their entry into Gaza.
Another European Commission spokesperson, Christian Wigand, renewed the bloc's demand for Israel to guarantee immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access, maintain the continuous distribution of assistance, expand early recovery operations and reopen every border crossing into the Palestinian territory.
Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000 others, while approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Military attacks have continued despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in October 2025.
"People are living in the tents. The tents are obviously wet. Children are dying of the diseases that are spreading around, and we don't have the possibility to help them because the access is limited by Israel," European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova told journalists during a midday briefing in Brussels.
Hrncirova explained that humanitarian organizations frequently have access to just one border crossing, making it difficult to transport sufficient supplies into the territory. She called for additional crossings to be reopened to facilitate the movement of urgently required relief materials.
She also highlighted difficulties surrounding the delivery of temporary shelter equipment, explaining that tents and materials needed to construct accommodation remain inside trucks waiting at the border because Israeli authorities classify them as dual-use goods and prohibit their entry into Gaza.
Another European Commission spokesperson, Christian Wigand, renewed the bloc's demand for Israel to guarantee immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access, maintain the continuous distribution of assistance, expand early recovery operations and reopen every border crossing into the Palestinian territory.
Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023, has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 176,000 others, while approximately 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.
Military attacks have continued despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect in October 2025.
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