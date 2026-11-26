MENAFN - African Press Organization)

State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs), Hon. Haruna Kasolo has appealed to Parliament to adequately fund Uganda's diplomatic missions to be able to provide emergency consular interventions, victim identification and repatriation of citizens in distress abroad.

Hon. Kasolo further appealed to Parliament to continue supporting efforts to strengthen capacity to protect citizens abroad from human trafficking and exploitation.

“The Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has highlighted constraints affecting victim identification, assessment, rescue interventions, temporary shelter, emergency documentation and repatriation,” he said while responding to complaints from MPs on the growing challenges facing Ugandans in distress abroad, particularly human trafficking, fraudulent recruitment, exploitation and immigration-related difficulties. This was during the House sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

“A considerable number of stranded Ugandans may remain unaccounted for because resources for assessment and victim-tracing activities are inadequate,” Hon. Kasolo added.

He said that whereas his ministry, through missions abroad continue to respond to cases of human trafficking and exploitation and on several occasions facilitated the repatriation of victims, the missions remain constrained by limited resources.

Over the years, human trafficking remains a major cancer affecting Ugandans seeking employment in foreign countries, especially in Southeast Asia, where trafficking networks lure young people through fraudulent job advertisements circulated on social media.

Upon arrival in destination countries, some victims have had their passports and mobile phones confiscated, thereby cutting off contact with their families and restricting access to assistance before they are subjected inhumane treatment.

“The confiscation of victims' mobile phones upon arrival further complicates efforts to identify and trace them,” the minister said.

He told MPs that while funding is essential to protect Ugandans in distress abroad, it must be complemented by stronger prevention, better intelligence and information sharing, effective enforcement against traffickers, and responsible recruitment practices.

The Leader of Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, demanded a more proactive measure on unlicensed labour companies.

“We need to hear more on how the ministry is cracking a whip on unlicensed labour companies because they are within [Uganda] and known. Even those that are licensed, some of their operations are outside the law,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Minister Kasolo said the ministry continues to use its meager resources to repatriate stranded Ugandans, with many expected to arrive this week.

In Cambodia alone, 1,411 Ugandans were recently repatriated, 611 in Myanmar and another 11 in Laos.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.Download logo