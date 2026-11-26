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The ECA called for African governments to turn health pledges into budget lines at a CPHIA 2026 panel on predictable, domestic, innovative and blended finance. The panel brought together Aboubakri Diaw, Chief of Staff at the ECA and health financing lead, Hervé Ndoba, Minister of Finance and Budget of the Central African Republic, Dr. Paulin Basinga of the Gates Foundation, and Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, former Minister of Health and Child Care of Zimbabwe.

Speakers agreed that health should be treated as an investment that pays returns, not as a cost competing with other priorities. Aboubakri Diaw told the story of a market woman who falls ill. Without coverage, she loses her business, two jobs disappear and her daughter leaves school. With coverage, she is treated early, returns to work and pays taxes for another 25 years. "Multiply this by millions. This is what economists call human capital. I call it the best performing asset on this continent," he said.

The chief of staff also noted that Africa's tax revenue stands at around 16% of GDP and that debt service exceeds health spending in most countries. Between 13% and 20% of voted budgets remain unspent at the end of the year. "Efficiency is the currency of a reduced tax base," he said. "When the budget doesn't pay, the household does." Out-of-pocket health costs push more than 150 million Africans deeper into poverty every year.

He argued that partner funding need not all pass through the treasury, but the Minister of Finance must be able to see it. "What the budget cannot see, it cannot plan to take over when donors leave," he said. Over the next ten years, he called for finance ministries to own health reforms, for health budgets to be planned over three years rather than one, and for one compact per country signed by finance, health and all partners. He urged countries to shift costs from households to the budget, including through taxes on tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks, and to build health projects that pension funds can invest in. "What must disappear is the hospital bill that makes a family poor," he said.

Hervé Ndoba said the Central African Republic aims to allocate 10% of its budget to health by 2029, up from 4% in 2026. Key pathways include carbon credits from its forests, debt swaps to finance health infrastructure in light of African countries' debt burdens, and pension funds. He said transparency is a precondition, pointing to the country's quarterly budget execution reports. He added that finance ministers are too often asked to implement health reforms rather than help design them.

Dr. Basinga said catalytic philanthropy and technical assistance need to stay flexible, but governments should have visibility of all funding. He cited Ethiopia, where the health ministry tracks Gates Foundation grants directly and budget disbursement reaches 95%.

Mombeshora called on Africa to strengthen its global health diplomacy and negotiate as a bloc, as China, India and Europe do.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).